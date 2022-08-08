ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Board appoints next president for Northeast State Community College

By Mackenzie Moore
 5 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) on Monday announced it appointed the next president of Northeast State Community College.

Dr. Jeff McCord will fill the position starting Sept. 30. The current Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development commissioner previously served as the college’s vice president for seven years before his appointment as commissioner, a news release revealed.

Mccord’s leadership saw the expansion of the college’s Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing and provided administrative leadership for the Kingsport Academic Village.

“I’m excited to come alongside the hundreds of individuals who work at the College, who love the College, and who want the very best for the students and communities in which they live,” McCord said after the board’s vote. “Northeast Tennessee is a special place with enormous opportunity. And Northeast State is central to helping our region realize its potential.”

He succeeds Dr. Bethany Bullock , who stepped down from the position in March, as well as Dr. Connie Marshall, the vice president for academic affairs who is serving as the college’s interim president.

McCord earned a doctoral degree in education at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, a Master of Business Administration at Kennesaw State University in George and a bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Gov. Bill Lee in 2019 appointed McCord as commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development after he worked as Northeast’s vice president for economic and workforce development for seven years. Prior to his tenure at the community college, McCord worked in several leadership and management positions at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport from 1996 to 2012.

A 17-member search advisory committee previously recommended McCord as one of four finalists for the position in late June. The original pool had 58 applicants and candidates.

