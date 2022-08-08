Meet Tramp, a fun-loving, animated character of a pup! He’s known as a the perfect mixture of sweetness, love, energy, and friendliness. He’s also outgoing and energetic, so a fenced yard and daily walks or adventures would be ideal for this guy. Tramp might love to have adventures, but he is also a big fan of snuggles and laying back and relaxing. He’s a smart pup and gets along great with older children (and never turns down good belly rubs).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO