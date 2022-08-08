ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant View, TN

WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Tramp!

Meet Tramp, a fun-loving, animated character of a pup! He’s known as a the perfect mixture of sweetness, love, energy, and friendliness. He’s also outgoing and energetic, so a fenced yard and daily walks or adventures would be ideal for this guy. Tramp might love to have adventures, but he is also a big fan of snuggles and laying back and relaxing. He’s a smart pup and gets along great with older children (and never turns down good belly rubs).
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 4th annual Veterans Art Exhibition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The goal of the fourth annual Veterans Art Exhibition at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville is to use the arts to honor, help and heal our veterans. Executive Director Cheryl Strichik joined News 2's Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Nashville man

The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Internet outage reported

Schools in Wilson County are without internet due to an outage in the area.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Women wanted for fraud and theft on Broadway

Metro police are searching for two women accused of stealing credit cards on Broadway.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studying the Waverly flood

It's been almost one year since the terrible flood in Waverly and Humphreys County.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam

Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

California man steps up as new teacher

When one Wilson County school was left without a physics teacher, a California man stepped up to fill in.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Stopping traffic deaths in Nashville

Nashville's Vision Zero Plan to be considered this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police arrest serial theft suspect

A man suspected of many thefts was arrested in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

A Nashville man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison following his sentencing.
NASHVILLE, TN

