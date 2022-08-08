Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
CNBC
Japanese giant SoftBank dumps its entire stake in Uber as losses mount at its investment unit
SoftBank said that it sold its Uber holdings at some point between April and July at an average price of $41.47 per share. SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018 and last year sold about a third of its stake in ride-hailing firm, CNBC reported. It has now offloaded whatever shares it still held.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
China's digital yuan pushes key US lawmakers to seek urgency from the Fed on a digital dollar that fends off global rivals
Rep. Maxine Waters has drafted legislation for the Fed to further study a digital dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other lawmakers have cited China's digital yuan as a reason to move quicker on a digital dollar. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he nor the central bank is in...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
blockworks.co
Genesis Active Loans Dropped 66% in Q2
Crypto prime broker calls the second quarter “one of the more dramatic in the crypto ecosystem’s history” in latest report. New loans from Genesis’ lending desk declined 9% during this year’s second quarter, the firm revealed Wednesday, while active loans outstanding dropped 66% from the prior period.
Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.
U.S. Lawmakers Push Fed to Launch Digital Dollar, But How Would It Impact Crypto, Markets, and More?
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is pushing the Federal Reserve to explore and launch a digital dollar, so the U.S. can maintain its status as the global reserve currency. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has other issues to take care of first (like inflation), and the White House has so far remained neutral as President Joe Biden ordered a study on what sort of impact a digital dollar could have on the economy. David Maria, Head of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs at Bittrex, joins Closing Bell to discuss what a digital dollar launch could look like, how it could impact the crypto space and the market, and more.
protocol.com
Coinbase is bracing for a long winter
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Coinbase’s frigid earnings, the student loan freeze and the risk of relying on interchange fees. Six months after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggested that crypto winters are a thing of the past, his company finds itself trapped in one. And...
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services
On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
srnnews.com
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year’s rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with...
biztoc.com
SoFi Shares Fall After SoftBank Says It Will Sell All or Part of Stake
SoftBank Group Corp. is selling at least part of its 9% stake in SoFi Technologies. The move is part of a sweeping effort at the Japanese conglomerate to reduce costs. SoFi shares, which have declined 50% this year, dropped 3.5% in extended trading. SoftBank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Kewsong Lee's decision to step down as Carlyle chief highlights the challenge private equity faces when transitioning from founders
Kewsong Lee to step down as Carlyle's chief executive, investors Bain and Redwood have figured out how to tap into the $28 trillion home-equity market, and VCs are raising cash at record pace.
Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
