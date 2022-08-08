ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
STOCKS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
blockworks.co

Genesis Active Loans Dropped 66% in Q2

Crypto prime broker calls the second quarter “one of the more dramatic in the crypto ecosystem’s history” in latest report. New loans from Genesis’ lending desk declined 9% during this year’s second quarter, the firm revealed Wednesday, while active loans outstanding dropped 66% from the prior period.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

U.S. Lawmakers Push Fed to Launch Digital Dollar, But How Would It Impact Crypto, Markets, and More?

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is pushing the Federal Reserve to explore and launch a digital dollar, so the U.S. can maintain its status as the global reserve currency. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has other issues to take care of first (like inflation), and the White House has so far remained neutral as President Joe Biden ordered a study on what sort of impact a digital dollar could have on the economy. David Maria, Head of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs at Bittrex, joins Closing Bell to discuss what a digital dollar launch could look like, how it could impact the crypto space and the market, and more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

Coinbase is bracing for a long winter

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Coinbase’s frigid earnings, the student loan freeze and the risk of relying on interchange fees. Six months after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggested that crypto winters are a thing of the past, his company finds itself trapped in one. And...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages

Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services

On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
MARKETS
srnnews.com

Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes

(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year’s rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second quarter, with...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

SoFi Shares Fall After SoftBank Says It Will Sell All or Part of Stake

SoftBank Group Corp. is selling at least part of its 9% stake in SoFi Technologies. The move is part of a sweeping effort at the Japanese conglomerate to reduce costs. SoFi shares, which have declined 50% this year, dropped 3.5% in extended trading. SoftBank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.

Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
BUSINESS

