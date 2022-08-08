ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Enterprise

NOT DONE YET: Middleboro Little League suffers loss, next up is Regionals elimination game

By Jason Snow, The Enterprise
 5 days ago
Middleboro Little League manager Chad Gillpatrick knew a trip to Bristol, Connecticut for the New England Regionals tournament would entail facing some of the premier talent the Northeast has to offer.

Starring in a near complete-game masterpiece, Caden Karam of Bangor, Maine emphatically proved that point.

In 5 1/3 innings pitched, Karam allowed just two hits and sat down 14 batters via strikeout in Middleboro's 10-4 loss to Bangor East at A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center Monday morning.

With the loss, Middleboro is now staged for a rematch with Concord, N.H. in a win-or-go-home setting on Wednesday at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Bangor East is poised for Thursday's championship game at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN, set to face the winner after two days of rest.

“We faced a pretty dominant pitcher today," said Gillpatrick. "It was a battle. He was throwing pretty hard fastballs for the most part and we were having trouble keeping up to it.”

Bangor East imposed a 10-1 cushion through five innings of play and Karam flexed a stretch of sitting five consecutive Middleboro batters down by strikes between the fourth and fifth innings.

Middleboro ran into another top pitching talent in Concord's Henry Thresher during tournament opener on Saturday, a game Middleboro won, 1-0. Thresher struck out 13 in 5 1/3 innings in that gem, only relinquishing two hits.

“We’ve got to go out there and have quicker hands, get the barrel out there and put the ball in play and see what happens," Gillpatrick detailed an adjustment to make. "Stop trying to do too much, I’d say, especially when we get deep in counts but get the ball in play. That’s going to be the approach (Wednesday against Concord)– get it out there.”

Trailing 10-1 in the sixth inning, the Middleboro offense got a head start on putting that strategy in place. A double from Jayden Murphy that rolled its way to the wall in left-center field, followed by base hits from Gavin Gillpatrick and Ayden Morris, sparked a three-run rally.

Joe Monteforte walked to plate a run in the inning and a sacrifice fly to right field from Luke Bolduc was deep enough to bring another home.

“We brought them in the dugout before we went up to bat, get some momentum going into Wednesday, keep their heads up and play to the end," Chad Gillpatrick said.

Monteforte and left-hander Cayden Ellis both came in for relief appearances after starting pitcher Jacob Landers exited in the third inning with 49 pitches thrown. Monteforte threw 39 and Ellis, who showcased an effective off-speed pitch in the later innings, tossed 49. The three combined to strike out 11 and grant five Bangor batters first base on balls.

“It’s a tough situation, obviously, pitching from behind but we had to play the pitching game a little bit with the pitch counts today," said Chad Gillpatrick. "Jacob didn’t have his best stuff so we chose to pull him out and have him available for (a possible championship game appearance) Thursday. Joe came in, did what he had to do and we limited him to 35 to have him available, as well, for Thursday. Cayden came in with a couple baserunners on and it took him a little bit to get going, but he settled in. He got a couple outs and then by the end, we got a little shot to fire back but it was a little too late.”

The loss suffered Monday morning was just Middleboro's second all summer, the first coming to Hanover in the sectionals by a 3-0 score on July 20.

“(We’re going) to kind of put this game behind us and that last half inning is the only thing we’ll probably take away and build from," said Chad Gillpatrick.

Though out-of-state competitors, Middleboro has a memory of facing Concord that will live on in the Gillpatrick household forever as Gavin Gillpatrick mashed the game-winning home run beyond the right field fence to advance Middleboro one step closer to its ultimate goal.

The dream season, however, is on the line Wednesday.

“We’re going to go right at them. We’ve got some good arms ready to go and hopefully our bats are fired up," Chad Gillpatrick said. "We faced them – I think they used their No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers, I don’t know what they have left. We’ll battle back. I told the boys at the end, this is only our second loss and this is probably only the fourth game of the summer that we’ve been playing from behind. It’s not going to be easy from here on out."

