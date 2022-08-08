AG Paxton Demands BlackRock Account for its Underperforming, Potentially Illegal ‘ESG’ State Pension Fund Investments

Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for August, 10.8 percent more than in August 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and...
thekatynews.com
Texas Coastal Prairie Initiative and NRCS Announce Conservation Funding Opportunities for FY2023
Photo caption: TCPI partners are working with farmer and ranchers to conserve the highly imperiled coastal prairie ecosystem in Texas. Photo credit: Christine MansfieldThe Texas Coastal Prairie Initiative (TCPI), a Regional Conservation Partnership Program of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) award recipient, announced fiscal year 2023 assistance opportunities for agricultural producers and private landowners supporting habitat management and conservation easement projects.
thekatynews.com
Texas Paddling Trails
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announces the opening of a new paddling trail at Toledo Bend Reservoir on Patroon Bayou. This trail, the 79th official in Texas, is now open and ready for canoeing or kayaking adventures. “The Toledo Bend-Patroon Bayou Paddling Trail lets you explore a quieter part of the Toledo Bend Reservoir,” said Shelly Plante, Nature Tourism Manager at TPWD. “By paddling through this side arm of the lake, paddlers will experience […]
thekatynews.com
Jordan Raises To Challenge At KISD Volleyball Tourney
The Jordan Warriors came to play volleyball with the best teams in District 19-6A — and in Texas. On Thursday the Warriors matched up with the defending 6A state champion Brandeis and pushed the match three sets to test their mettle. The opening day of the 3-day, multi-site volleyball...
Comments / 0