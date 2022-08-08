AG Paxton Demands BlackRock Account for its Underperforming, Potentially Illegal ‘ESG’ State Pension Fund Investments

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announces the opening of a new paddling trail at Toledo Bend Reservoir on Patroon Bayou. This trail, the 79th official in Texas, is now open and ready for canoeing or kayaking adventures. “The Toledo Bend-Patroon Bayou Paddling Trail lets you explore a quieter part of the Toledo Bend Reservoir,” said Shelly Plante, Nature Tourism Manager at TPWD. “By paddling through this side arm of the lake, paddlers will experience […]

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO