Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KSNB Local4

Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
JUNIATA, NE
klkntv.com

York Police warn someone’s been trying to lure kids into a vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York Police Department is alerting the community after revealing someone tried to lure children into a vehicle. We’re told authorities don’t have any other details that they can share at this time. Police are passing along tips as we’re just a week...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
KEARNEY, NE
York News-Times

Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth is sent to prison

YORK – A 44-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five kids and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to prison. Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court...
YORK, NE
Kearney Hub

Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNB Local4

Husker tailgate at Grand Generation Center

GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man gets probation for federal weapons charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man Friday was sentenced to probation for a federal conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to officials, 51-year-old Daniel Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Teen Mental Health Struggles

GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

