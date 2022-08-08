Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Much-Anticipated Ori’Zaba’s Restaurant Opens in Sugar Land, Texas
People are driving for miles for flavor packed Ori’Zaba’s dishes. Before the doors even opened for the first time, people were driving from as far away as San Antonio to the Houston area hoping to get fresh, healthy and delicious Mexican dishes from the Ori’Zaba’s in Sugar Land. When the San Antonio fans arrived unexpectedly, the Ori’Zaba’s team opened their doors and welcomed them in to try some of the dishes they were prepping in the test kitchen that day. Sugar Land Franchisee Owner Serge Ukawilu was delighted.
thekatynews.com
The Village School Named “Best Of The Best” By The Houston Chronicle
-Deemed Best Private School in Houston for 2nd Consecutive Year- The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in Houston, has recently been named the Best Private School in Houston for the second year in a row as the winner of the Houston Chronicle’s “Best of the Best” award for 2022.
thekatynews.com
Late Summer to early Fall—Galveston has it all
Late summer on the island is bringing three new events to Galveston along with some can’t miss mainstays to finish the season. Moody Gardens will be hosting three straight weekends of new experiences to include an air, car and boat show; island ride out and bicycle expo and scuba diving exposition. The 35th annual AIA sandcastle competition and Galveston Island Wild Shrimp Festival are back by popular demand.
thekatynews.com
City of Katy Council Meeting 08.08.22
Members present: Mayor Dusty Thiel, Mayor Pro Tem, Chris Harris, Council Member Gina Court, Council Member Gina Hicks, Council Member Rory Robertson. Mayor, Dusty Thiel, after the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and Texas Flag reminded the Katy Community that the City’s water conservation plan has gone to Stage 3.
thekatynews.com
Getting Ready for the New School Year
Katy ISD Board of Education met on Monday, July 25, to review and discuss the new 2022-2023 school year. Ashley Pierce, Principal, Bryant Elementary School; Kelly Stroud, Principal, McRoberts Elementary School: Kaye Williams, Principal, Cinco Ranch High School. New Katy ISD police officers; Jimel Kenon, Stockdick Junior High School, and...
thekatynews.com
KISD/CFISD Volleyball Tournament Begins Today
The KISD/CFISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament begins on Thursday at six high schools and will run through Saturday as top teams compete. Six schools will host Thursday matches with the host schools playing at approximately 9 a.m., 11:30 or noon and 3 p.m. Among Katy ISD teams, Cinco Ranch will host matches in two gyms. The Lady Cougars will face Fort Bend Austin, Oak Ridge and Tomball Memorial on day one.
thekatynews.com
Jordan Raises To Challenge At KISD Volleyball Tourney
The Jordan Warriors came to play volleyball with the best teams in District 19-6A — and in Texas. On Thursday the Warriors matched up with the defending 6A state champion Brandeis and pushed the match three sets to test their mettle. The opening day of the 3-day, multi-site volleyball...
thekatynews.com
Taylor Girls Show Fire In Volleyball Opener
The scorebook suggests that Brenham claimed a 3-0, season-opening, volleyball win at Taylor on Tuesday. But the Lady Mustangs know better. Taylor lost 25-12, 25-14, 26-24. However the final game in the best-of-5 volleyball format yielded the best for a young, scrappy Taylor team. In the opening games, communication errors left opportunity for Brenham’s tall, power team, led by college commit Brook Bentke.
