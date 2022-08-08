Read full article on original website
happyday
5d ago
when I worked in corporate I was told to come in on Saturday, no and if's or but'swell, I went in that saturday but manager was not there. I asked about why not. secretary told me "boss is to busy to come in". really????? I left immediately. I was busy too, but was demanded to come in so boss could enjoy his day off. after that if boss can't come in, neither can i.
Reply
5
Honest and Opinionated
5d ago
That sounds exactly like a nurse manager I used to work for and even though I have plenty screenshots saved after I quit with plenty attempts for them to bully me to come into work I never posted them online, maybe it’s time!
Reply
4
