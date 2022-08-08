ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
happyday
5d ago

when I worked in corporate I was told to come in on Saturday, no and if's or but'swell, I went in that saturday but manager was not there. I asked about why not. secretary told me "boss is to busy to come in". really????? I left immediately. I was busy too, but was demanded to come in so boss could enjoy his day off. after that if boss can't come in, neither can i.

Honest and Opinionated
5d ago

That sounds exactly like a nurse manager I used to work for and even though I have plenty screenshots saved after I quit with plenty attempts for them to bully me to come into work I never posted them online, maybe it’s time!

Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Couple leave huge tip for McDonald's worker abused by a customer

A Sydney couple has been praised for their kind gesture towards a McDonald’s worker they said they witnessed being badly treated by a customer. Working in hospitality can be really tough, but 21-year-old Jade Murphy claimed she saw a McDonald’s employee being shouted at and having a drink thrown over her by a customer at the Albion Park, New South Wales, drive-thru on Saturday night (16 July).
RETAIL
Distractify

Black TikToker Records White Woman Sending Racist Text During Flight

A Black TikTok user put a bigoted white woman on blast by filming the racist text she sent out after being mistakenly touched by the woman’s braids. TikTok user Riah Elese took to the social platform to post a short video airing out the “Karen” on her flight. She caught her sending a racist text message about being touched by Elese’s “nasty dreads/corn rows.”
Footwear News

An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
CARTERET, NJ
Distractify

Distractify

