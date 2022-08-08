Read full article on original website
A Complete Timeline of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Whirlwind Romance
Like various other celebrities, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde fell in love on a film set. The power couple took fans by surprise with their spontaneous romance, which began when they met during the filming of Wilde's movie, Don't Worry Darling. Article continues below advertisement. Since the start of their...
Why Did Aisha Tyler Leave 'Ghost Whisperer?' It Seemingly Came Down to Scheduling
A long-running television show coming to an end is always bittersweet. Additionally, a star of said show making their departure can feel like a double punch to the gut for fans. Unfortunately, fans of Ghost Whisperer’s Aisha Tyler know the feeling all too well. Article continues below advertisement. Fans...
'What We Do in the Shadows' Star Harvey Guillén Says Guillermo "Could Destroy" Nandor (EXCLUSIVE)
In terms of mockumentary-style shows, What We Do in the Shadows truly hits the sweet spot of being part-vampire nostalgia trip and part-bellyaching laughter. The FX comedy series has been entertaining fans since 2019 and throughout those hilarious years, Harvey Guillén, (aka Guillermo de la Cruz) has been at the heart of it all.
'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories
Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Crew on the Events Behind the Apple TV Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)
The new Apple TV Plus miniseries Five Days at Memorial will leave viewers breathless as it shows the doctors, nurses, and staff at a New Orleans hospital trying to save thousands of patients in a hurricane. It's excellent television, with Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Academy Award winner John Ridley (American Crime) serving as co-showrunners, executive producers, writers, and directors.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline Started With 'Stranger Things'
There is so much more to Stranger Things than just creepy moments and scary monsters to defeat. Some of the characters on the show have incredible connections, and there are a handful of beautiful love stories that have unfolded. Article continues below advertisement. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are two...
Rita Ora Is Married Now, but Who Has She Dated Before?
Musician Rita Ora is best known for hits such as "R.I.P." and "Your Song," as well as for her features with fellow musicians like Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX. Currently, Rita is working on her third album. Much of Rita's career trajectory is familiar to the public, but what about her love life?
How Much Does 'Indian Matchmaking' Star Sima Taparia Charge for Her Services?
The Netflix series Indian Matchmaking stars Sima Taparia (also known as Sima Aunty), who works with South Asian singles to find their perfect matches. Armed with lists of criteria, astrological information, networking, and more, Sima embarks on a quest to find love for those who come to her. Article continues...
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast Talks Recreating Hurricane Katrina Disaster for Apple TV Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)
The Apple TV Plus miniseries Five Days at Memorial focuses on the beleaguered staff of the titular hospital during Hurricane Katrina — and brings the natural disaster to jaw-dropping life. It's one of the most awe-inspiring and nail-biting productions on TV, and Distractify has the behind-the-scenes scoop on how it was possible.
‘Top Chef’ Winner Brooke Williamson Talks Latest Projects, Season 20 Thoughts, and More (EXCLUSIVE)
Among Top Chef royalty like Richard Blais and Tiffani Faison is the iconic Brooke Williamson. The California-based chef was a runner-up in Season 10, which took place in Seattle, and the winner of Season 14 in Charleston (which was an All-Star season, no less!). So, where is Brooke Williamson now?
TikToker Fired After Bragging About Doing Errands While On-The-Clock at Her Remote Job
Daniel Craig had what many argue to be his breakout role in 2005's L4yer Cake, which also featured an up-and-coming Tom Hardy in a supporting role. In the film, Craig and his cohorts run a drug operation that gets threatened by other gangsters. When Craig's character finds himself in a pickle, he turns to another criminal he respects for advice on handling the sticky situation (played by Colm Meaney).
Here's Everything We Know About Upcoming Horror Flick 'The Menu'
Searchlight Pictures' latest horror movie, The Menu, is sure to be a treat. If you’re a fan of other scary flicks such as Get Out, Hypnotic, and Candyman, then you're probably already very excited about the film, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho) and Nicholas Hoult (The Great).
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
Reba McEntire Stars in Lifetime's 'the Hammer' — Is It a True Story?
The upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer reunites television favorites Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman as sisters on opposite sides of the law. Although Lifetime is sometimes known for its exaggerated plots, is The Hammer based on a true story?. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Lifetime film...
Will Prime Video's 'Cosmic Love' Get a Season 2? Here's What the Planets Say
It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.
