TV Series

'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories

Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
Natalie Portman
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Crew on the Events Behind the Apple TV Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The new Apple TV Plus miniseries Five Days at Memorial will leave viewers breathless as it shows the doctors, nurses, and staff at a New Orleans hospital trying to save thousands of patients in a hurricane. It's excellent television, with Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Academy Award winner John Ridley (American Crime) serving as co-showrunners, executive producers, writers, and directors.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Rita Ora Is Married Now, but Who Has She Dated Before?

Musician Rita Ora is best known for hits such as "R.I.P." and "Your Song," as well as for her features with fellow musicians like Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX. Currently, Rita is working on her third album. Much of Rita's career trajectory is familiar to the public, but what about her love life?
TikToker Fired After Bragging About Doing Errands While On-The-Clock at Her Remote Job

Daniel Craig had what many argue to be his breakout role in 2005's L4yer Cake, which also featured an up-and-coming Tom Hardy in a supporting role. In the film, Craig and his cohorts run a drug operation that gets threatened by other gangsters. When Craig's character finds himself in a pickle, he turns to another criminal he respects for advice on handling the sticky situation (played by Colm Meaney).
Will Prime Video's 'Cosmic Love' Get a Season 2? Here's What the Planets Say

It's certainly more than a little possible to meet your soulmate (if soulmates even exist) at a coffee shop. You link eyes before bashfully looking away for a moment, only to look back up and see that they're still staring at you. How magical. But what are the odds of that happening? What are the odds that you'll both be in the right place at the right time? And what are the odds that your birth charts are compatible? Instead of relying on timing, why not rely on astrology? It's truly all in the stars.
