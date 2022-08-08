ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KIAH

H-Town’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi performs LIVE on Houston Happens

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Xandi is excited to showcase the elevation of her songwriting skills, with her new EP “Girl Talk”, which includes new sultry single “Say My Name” that dropped early July. Xandi and her band perform LIVE in studio. For more on […]
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers announces 2 Houston pop-ups this month

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston based Bun B’s Trill Burgers to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the newly popular sought-after smashburgers. Trill Burgers will offer its full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see

HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

