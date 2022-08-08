Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
How to get Houston's fanciest sushi for almost half the price
Uchi's happy hour is a great way to score a typically expensive meal for less.
11 Houston shops for ice cream and other icy desserts to beat the heat
In a cone or on a stick, here are the best places for chilled treats.
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
TikTok helps Houston woman find home for puppy abandoned in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
H-Town’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi performs LIVE on Houston Happens
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Xandi is excited to showcase the elevation of her songwriting skills, with her new EP “Girl Talk”, which includes new sultry single “Say My Name” that dropped early July. Xandi and her band perform LIVE in studio. For more on […]
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Whoa! This Texas Train Ride Takes You Up Close to The Sharks?
Let's get on the train and head to the sharks. Yep, that's what happens when you get on this train in Houston, Texas! This is pretty cool and is one of the features at one of the coolest Aquariums we have here in Texas!. • THE SHARK VOYAGE AT DOWNTOWN...
Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️
HOUSTON – Attention, fashionistas: Prepare to shop until you drop!. Popular online clothing brand SHEIN is coming to the Houston area this weekend for a pop-up shop experience. From Aug. 12-14, the pop-up shop will be located at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd. Ste. B in the Clear Lake area...
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Former jail turned dive bar and live music venue in Spring now for sale
Jailhouse Saloon closed in June and the building will soon have a new owner.
Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s
The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Our favorite YETI best sellers for camping in Texas
Your new favorite YETI cooler is just a click away (and sometimes on sale!)
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Bun B’s Trill Burgers announces 2 Houston pop-ups this month
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston based Bun B’s Trill Burgers to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the newly popular sought-after smashburgers. Trill Burgers will offer its full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see
HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
