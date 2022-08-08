ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Back to School: Students, teachers, staff head back to class in Clarksville-Montgomery County

By Nicole Young and Craig Shoup, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Students and teachers in Clarksville-Montgomery County returned to the classroom Monday for the district's first day of school.

Early figures from the district have student enrollment at about 39,000, so far, but that number could climb in the coming weeks.

The district does a 20 and 40-day enrollment snapshot to allow for military coming in and out, according to spokesman Anthony Johnson.

Right now, the schools are tracking about a 2,000 student increase in enrollment, he said.

Students were in class for a half day Monday.

“The first day of school is always so exciting," Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Director Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder said. "It's great to see the families as they're walking through the doors. So far, everything is going smoothly. Our goal today is just to have everyone arrive safely, in good spirits, teachers welcoming them, and then to get them all returned home safely.”

Tony Centonze contributed to this story.

Reach Clarksville News Director Nicole Young at 615-306-3570 or nyoung@tennessean.com. To support her work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

POLITICS
