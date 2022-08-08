TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to divert kids from the juvenile justice system, a new center is opening up in Twin Falls County. “They are called Status Offenses because they can only be committed by a kid under the age of 18, so you have your runaways, your incorrigibles, your curfews, those types of things,” said Kevin Sandau, Director of Juvenile Services.

