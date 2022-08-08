Read full article on original website
City of Kimberly: Boil water advisory lifted after waterline repairs
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boil water advisory, which affected parts of Kimberly, has now been lifted. The boil water advisory went into effect on Monday night and affected Center Street to the train tracks and Oak and Ash streets. Water quality monitoring has affirmed that potable water in...
City of Twin Falls is seeking applications for City Council replacement
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is still accepting applications from residents who would like to serve on the City Council. So far the city has received 12 applications. The council is seeking a candidate who is interested in serving the remainder of current councilman...
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will be implement some new fee and rate increases that will most likely go into effect in October. On Monday the Twin Falls City Council approved new fee and rate increases, which they say were necessary to help fund increasing costs and operational expenses.
Magic Valley firefighters hit the streets to ‘Fill the Boot’
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Firefighters across the country are collecting money to support a great cause, including some right here in Twin Falls. On Friday, at the corner of Locust and Addison, firefighters from Twin Falls, Jerome and Rock Creek were raising money for Fill the Boot. Money...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Northview Orchards
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A day at the U-Pick Farm is fun for the whole family. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we head to Northview Orchards, which has been a Southern Idaho fixture for half a century. Northview Orchard has been a fixture along the Snake...
Snake River Juvenile Detention Center is beginning a new program aimed at diverting kids away from detention
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to divert kids from the juvenile justice system, a new center is opening up in Twin Falls County. “They are called Status Offenses because they can only be committed by a kid under the age of 18, so you have your runaways, your incorrigibles, your curfews, those types of things,” said Kevin Sandau, Director of Juvenile Services.
Fit and Well Idaho: Golfing for a good cause
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An upcoming golf tournament will allow you to play a round of golf and raise money for a good cause. St. Luke’s Health Foundation annual golf tournament is coming up on September 3rd, and is taking place at Clear Lake Golf Course in Buhl.
Annual Julie’s Clothes for Kids brings community together
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What started as a way to honor their wife and mother, has now turned into a community event that people look forward to all year, Julie’s Clothes for Kids took place Friday morning in Burley. “In honor of my mom, his late wife, so...
Gridiron Grind: Jerome looks to find their stride
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome football team is still searching for its identity this fall. “I don’t know what to expect, your guess is as good as mine, but they’re eager to try it, so I’m excited to see what we’re about,” said Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles.
Larry named lead assistant for CSI women’s basketball program
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reggie Larry is moving into a new role with the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) women’s basketball program. Larry has been a volunteer assistant coach with the Golden Eagles for the last two seasons. Now, he will fill the lead assistant role vacated by Josh Edwards.
Gridiron Grind: Buhl returns most of the core of last year’s playoff squad
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a surprise playoff appearance in year one, their first since 2014, year two of the Allyn Reynolds era at Buhl comes with some healthy expectations. The Indians return quarterback Austin Franson, running back Jayce Bower, and the entire offensive line from the 2021 squad,...
