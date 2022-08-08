Are Tar Heels the favorites for three-star WR?

Mack Brown and his UNC football staff are hoping to add to their 2023 recruiting class in August. After a big end to the month of June, things have been a bit slow in terms of adding to their recruiting class.

But here in August, things could change in a hurry.

The Tar Heels have a few top targets set to make their decisions in August and already, we wrote on a four-star linebacker that UNC is the favorite for as it stands now. And there’s another player that the Tar Heels may have the inside edge for.

Three-star wide receiver Paul Billups will announce his decision on August 24th and will pick between UNC, Michigan State and Virginia Tech. But right now, there’s just one prediction in the crystal ball on 247Sports and it belongs to UNC.

Insider Steve Wiltfong made his prediction for the Tar Heels to land Billups with confidence of six.

The prediction is no guarantee but it is a good sign that the Tar Heels are the favorites for Billups. Adding the three-star recruit would certainly help the Tar Heels 20223 class and the future of the receiver position.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Virginia native is ranked No. 620 overall, No. 79 WR and No. 14 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .

