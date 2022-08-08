ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Tar Heels the favorites for three-star WR?

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfxHf_0h9JDR6D00

Mack Brown and his UNC football staff are hoping to add to their 2023 recruiting class in August. After a big end to the month of June, things have been a bit slow in terms of adding to their recruiting class.

But here in August, things could change in a hurry.

The Tar Heels have a few top targets set to make their decisions in August and already, we wrote on a four-star linebacker that UNC is the favorite for as it stands now. And there’s another player that the Tar Heels may have the inside edge for.

Three-star wide receiver Paul Billups will announce his decision on August 24th and will pick between UNC, Michigan State and Virginia Tech. But right now, there’s just one prediction in the crystal ball on 247Sports and it belongs to UNC.

Insider Steve Wiltfong made his prediction for the Tar Heels to land Billups with confidence of six.

The prediction is no guarantee but it is a good sign that the Tar Heels are the favorites for Billups. Adding the three-star recruit would certainly help the Tar Heels 20223 class and the future of the receiver position.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Virginia native is ranked No. 620 overall, No. 79 WR and No. 14 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .

2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him

The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes’ Week 1 opponent ranked No. 2 in FCS top 25

The Iowa Hawkeyes are welcoming in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on September 3 and will have anything but a pushover victory. The Jackrabbits will be entering Kinnick Stadium as the No. 2 in the country in the FCS top 25. They are coming off of an extremely successful 2021 campaign which saw them end the season 11-4 and a trip to the FCS playoff semifinals. The Jackrabbits still have one of the FCS’ best backfields, led by RB Isaiah Davis, and two tremendous wideouts in the Janke twins. Now, they’re healthier at...
Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT  Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
