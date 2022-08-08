How moving Hunter Strickland from closer would affect the rest of the Reds' bullpen

MILWAUKEE – David Bell isn’t the type of manager who will criticize players after games, so it wasn’t a surprise when he backed closer Hunter Strickland after a blown save in Sunday’s 10-inning win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bell still acknowledged in his response to a question about Strickland “we’ll look for different ways to help him get through it,” and with other relievers pitching well, “we’ll take that into consideration.”

Strickland was the Reds’ first designated closer since Raisel Iglesias was traded after the 2019 season, but he inherited that role because of injuries. He’s blown four of his 11 save opportunities and he’s allowed eight hits and seven runs in his last four innings, so a change of closers could be in order.

The bullpen, despite all of its injuries, is in a better place than it was a couple of months ago. Even with Strickland’s struggles, the Reds’ bullpen owns a collective 2.47 ERA since the All-Star break, tied for the fourth-lowest in the Majors.

“Really, it's been the key to us playing better,” Bell said of the bullpen, which allowed three runs in 12 2/3 innings during the three-game series in Milwaukee. “They've done a really nice job. Even Strick, he's going to be all right. That's a tough job. He's going to be fine and a big part of us the rest of the way.”

Alexis Díaz, who has four saves, is an obvious choice for closer with the way he’s pitched since returning from the 15-day injured list, but the Reds want to use him against the middle parts of the lineup too. In Sunday’s game, as example, he entered with a one-run lead in the eighth inning to face the Nos. 2-5 hitters in the Brewers lineup. Strickland entered to face the Nos. 6-8 hitters in the ninth inning.

The Reds don’t want to restrict Díaz in high-leverage situations at end of games. He’s a big part of making sure there are save situations for the ninth inning. Since returning from the IL, he’s retired 25 of the 29 batters he’s faced, giving up two hits and two walks.

“I think we’re kind of falling into roles a little bit,” Reds lefty Ross Detwiler said. “We’re kind of figuring out what they’re expecting of us. A guy like me, it puts my mind at ease when I know I can think through situations and I can kind of walk myself through there. Before the game, I can go over the scouting report that I feel like the part of the lineup I’m going to face or the pinch-hitters I’ll see. For me that’s good.”

So, if the Reds opt to keep Díaz flexible for the heart of lineups ahead of the ninth inning, here’s a look at other closer candidates outside of Strickland:

RHP JOEL KUHNEL

Kuhnel earned his first and only career save on June 14, but the Reds have typically been using him to pick up in the next inning after a starter is removed. He’s pitched exclusively in the sixth or seventh innings since the All-Star break and he’s yielded six hits and one run across seven innings (1.29 ERA).

He had a rough stretch in June when he was pitching more often in the eighth inning, giving up 16 runs on 15 hits and four walks in a span of nine appearances.

RHP BUCK FARMER

Called up from Triple-A Louisville on July 9, Farmer has been phenomenal when entering in the middle of an inning. He’s inherited 11 runners since he returned to the big leagues and stranded nine of them.

He earned his first career save on July 31, but two days beforehand, he gave up four runs when pitching in a tie game in the ninth inning.

LHP REIVER SANMARTIN

After struggling in the starting rotation at the beginning of the year, Sanmartin has pitched well out of the bullpen. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last nine appearances, stranding four inherited runners, but a reason for his success is his role as a left-on-left specialist.

Sanmartin pitched in all three games in Milwaukee, but he faced only four total batters. Each game he entered against Christian Yelich with a runner on base. The results: Walk, single and strikeout.

LHP ROSS DETWILER

Detwiler earned his second career save Sunday, his first since 2014, pitching a clean 10th inning. He said it was just the second or third time he pitched with the automatic runner on second base rule in extra innings, but the Reds’ two-run lead meant he didn’t have to worry about that runner.

He’s primarily been used as a middle reliever this year.

“I don’t think I’m going to hang my hat on being a closer,” Detwiler said. “I don’t think anybody is coming along at 36 and started closing games.”

RHP LUIS CESSA

Cessa made two scoreless appearances since returning from a back injury, but it’s been a rough season for him. He fell out of a high-leverage role at the end of May, and he’s posted a 6.27 ERA through 33 innings.

The other bullpen options, Ian Gibaut and Ryan Hendrix, are still trying to work their way into high-leverage roles. Warren is one appearance into his rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville with his next rehab outing scheduled for Tuesday.