Del. Steele challenges Del. Hanshaw for Speaker position

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Brandon Steele of Raleigh County has confirmed to 13 News that he will challenge Del. Roger Hanshaw for the position of Speaker of the House.

Hanshaw has held the post for around four years and has served as a Republican Delegate from Clay County since 2014.

Steele currently chairs the government operations committee and was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2018.

