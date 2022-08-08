Share your thoughts on Abbott's appointment of indicted officer

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force to the state's regulatory law enforcement agency. Officer Justin Berry was among 21 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year on charges of using excessive force against people protesting the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

