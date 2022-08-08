ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your thoughts on Abbott's appointment of indicted officer

By American-Statesman Editorial Board
 5 days ago

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force to the state's regulatory law enforcement agency. Officer Justin Berry was among 21 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year on charges of using excessive force against people protesting the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Should an officer under indictment serve in such a state oversight capacity? We invite readers to share their thoughts. Send letters of no more than 150 words to letters@statesman.com by noon Thursday. We'll publish a sampling of responses in Sunday's Opinion section.

We welcome letters on all topics.

Rhonda !
5d ago

That officer shouldn't have been in top choices. There would've been lots of qualified candidates--if they knew about the position.

my opinion only
5d ago

Abbotts way is always the criminal way. I'm not surprised at all that he did this. Birds of a feather flock together.

Don Towery
5d ago

Nothing in Talibangelist leader Abbott's circle but criminals

