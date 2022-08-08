Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers
RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
KOLO TV Reno
Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy watching a variety of dance creations outdoors this summer. The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is creating a new free festival in partnership with the SPCA of Northern Nevada that the whole family can enjoy. Adam Cates and Dennyse Sewell with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day event.
Pool facility returning to Moana — finally | Reno Memo
Support local journalism for a few bucks a week, do some crossword puzzles on newsprint, and read some news along the way -- check out the latest RGJ print subscription deals here. Public pool facilities are set to return to south(ish) Reno after a 15-year absence. Construction is underway on new aquatic facilities at Moana Springs, a spot where Renoites came to swim for literally a century until facilities were closed in 2007. (Finally, south Reno residents...
nevadabusiness.com
Nugget Casino Resort Earns Top Safety Designation from the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section
The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks with the Safe Partner Award. Designed to increase safety awareness and strengthen safety culture within the workplace, this elite award is given to a maximum of four businesses annually out of the 80,000 employers in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Copy-paste error leads to homebuyer buying whole neighborhood
This accidental bargain is about to be a lot of paperwork. A tiny mishap has landed a Sparks, Nevada, homebuyer with a small city’s worth of homes purchased for the price of one. Thanks to four mistaken keystrokes, the new owner of a single-family home received an additional 84...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
48th classic wooden boat show returns to Lake Tahoe
HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious classic wooden boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.
Record-Courier
Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location
On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
nevadabusiness.com
NVO Construction Hires Industry Veteran Aaron West as Chief Strategy Officer
Reno, Nev. – Reno-based NVO Construction (NVO), a disruptive startup revolutionizing the home construction industry, announced it has hired industry veteran Aaron West to serve as its first Chief Strategy Officer. West joins NVO after serving as CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance (Nevada Builders) for nearly a decade; he will join the fast-growing start-up company to help expand their business footprint in Nevada, California and beyond.
KOLO TV Reno
NAM to host free Movie Under the Stars
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the place to go to see classic cars and more. But this month, the National Automobile Museum will be hosting a special family-friendly event and showcasing a classic 80′s movie at its new riverside outdoor venue. How does Back to the Future sound?...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman creates program to help people navigate inflation (PART 2)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Kimberly Greenman Ph.D created a financial education program as a UNR student. It’s designed to help her clients overcome common barriers responsible for preventing proper budgeting, saving, and investing. It’s called Financially Fit Employees and Financially Fit Me. This report is focusing on budgeting....
Longtime local Hawaiian food truck opens brick-and-mortary restaurant in Sparks
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Longtime Hawaiian food truck in Reno opens brick-and-mortar restaurant Mr. Crab Boiling Seafood claws its way into Sparks UNR unveils ambitious redesign of main dining hall Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
sparkstrib.com
Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week
One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo
Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
Mountain Democrat
Documentary captures local stories of tragedy turned into triumph
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Locals Ryan Wallace and Chris Cocores have fought against the odds to live life to its fullest, even when death was staring them in the face. A recently debuted movie captures their struggles and successes as they continue to inspire the world around them. For...
Copy/Paste Error Gets Nevada Homebuyer 86 Properties For The Price Of One
"This particular case is just a little more interesting because of the number of lots involved."
6 Lake Tahoe cabin rentals you can escape to for a quiet weekend
Ahead find six Lake Tahoe cabin rentals that will let you escape from city life, if only temporarily.
