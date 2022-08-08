Read full article on original website
Scott Mcfeely
5d ago
Anthony Davis’s work ethic is his problem. That’s why he’s hurt all the time. But this is fake news. The problem is Westbrook!! Big money sitting for nothin .. 🤑🤑🤑🤑
Reply(3)
15
Zion
4d ago
Anthony Davis will miss at least 57 games because during the trade he celebrated 🍾 and the cork popped of the bottle and hit his foot after bouncing off the wall.
Reply(1)
3
Larry Henderson
4d ago
that trade dnt make sense for the Lakers gets them no were close to chip not even out of 1st round
Reply
4
Comments / 58