Windham, VT

Couple found after Silver Alert

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
CONCORD, NH
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police

Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting.
LYME, NH
Windham, VT
Vermont Crime & Safety
Woman arrested for Wardsboro murder

WARDSBORO — Police have arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection with a death investigation in Wardsboro. The victim is identified as Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom’s death was multiple sharp-force injuries to the neck and torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.
WARDSBORO, VT
Early morning gunshots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Springfield early Thursday morning. Officers say just before 1 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots being fired from a car near Valley and Pleasant Streets. Police say they talked to several people in the area and...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Police searching I-93 for evidence in deaths of mother, 2 young sons

CONCORD, N.H. - State and local police investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her two young sons are searching a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for evidence.Twenty-five-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield exactly one week ago on August 3.Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.There have been no arrests, but Attorney General John Formella said investigators have identified everyone involved in the shooting deaths and there's no threat to...
NORTHFIELD, NH
NORTHFIELD, NH
Public Safety
Suspect in Bennington homicide turns self in to police

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Raul Cardona, thesuspect in a recent homicide in Bennington, has turned himself in to police. Bennington Police said that Cardona, 28 of Springfield, Mass., turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38,...
BENNINGTON, VT
Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home

PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
NORTHFIELD, NH

