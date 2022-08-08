Read full article on original website
Related
Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus
New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
Kim Jong-Un Suffered 'High Fever' During COVID-19 Outbreak — Sister Threatens To 'Eradicate' South Korea For 'Dirty Objects'
The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, on Thursday declared a "shining victory" over COVID-19 as his influential sister revealed that he had a "high fever" and was "seriously ill" during a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country. What Happened: Kim Yo Jong blamed South Korea for the outbreak...
Corruption Probes Spread To Chipmaker Executives. Is This China's Retaliation Against The West?
Tudor Brown, the former president of Softbank Group Corp SFTBY Arm Ltd, has resigned from the board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) after nine years, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. recently imposed sanctions on the leading Chinese chipmaker. "Bittersweet day today. After 9 years, I resigned from SMIC board. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China Eases Age Limits For Military Recruitment Amid Taiwan Tensions, Prioritizes Tech Postgraduates For Service
Amid simmering tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has rolled out a People's Liberation Army recruitment program with relaxed age limits and prioritizing recruiting university students with STEM skills. What Happened: In the second leg of this year's recruitment program due to start this month, the age limit for postgraduate...
In Psychedelic Investing, Long-Term Thinking Is Key
This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. In response to a worldwide mental illness epidemic and flood of capital from investing firms, the psychedelic industry has seen explosive growth in recent years. The newfound enthusiasm is advancing rapidly in the U.S. and worldwide. The sector...
China's Xi Jinping Plans To Meet With Biden In First Foreign Trip In Nearly 3 Years: WSJ
Chinese officials are reportedly planning a possible trip by President Xi Jinping to Southeast Asia in November, which includes a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. This would be Xi’s first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic hit China in 2020 and...
Already Strained Supply Chain Dynamics Could See Added Pressure From US-China Tensions: Report
Rising geopolitical tension, high inflation, and a cyclical downturn in chip demand have triggered panic in the chip industry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp CEO Zhao Haijun said to Financial Times. His comments came shortly after a week of Chinese military exercises near Taiwan. It led to a swift freeze reaction...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0