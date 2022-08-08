Read full article on original website
Free vision and hearing screening for children in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Grace Clinic has partnered with the Rockwall Lions Club Mobile Vision Screening Unit and Audiologist, Dr. Lauren Simpkins, to provide a FREE Vision and Hearing Screening for children in the Rockwall County area on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 9 am – Noon at the Lake Rockwall Estates Community Center.
Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Aug 16
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Aug. 16. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost.
Learn at how to research family history during free class at Rockwall Library
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has joined with the Rockwall County Library to host a free evet to teach people who to research family history. Presenter Lyne Jorif will discuss how to get started, how to discover who is in your family...
Community blood drive Sept. 12 at Rockwall YMCA
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Carter BloodCare and the JER Chilton YMCA at Rockwall will host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Y, 1210 N. Goliad. Donate blood and receive two pairs of limited edition Cancer Awareness socks, while supplies last. Questions? Contact...
Rockwall Young Republicans kickoff book club
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans have organized a new Book Club, and the book selection for their kickoff meeting is Tucker Carlson’s “Ship of Fools” to get motivated and energized for the November mid-term elections. All conservatives between the ages of 18 and...
Mark your calendar: First United Methodist Rockwall Annual Christmas Bazaar
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Save the date and plan to stop by the First United Methodist Church-Rockwall’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022. The bazaar will feature 35 vendors and Texas pecans! The event helps our local community, charities and missions in the Rockwall area.
Election integrity is topic at next Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club hosted a ‘Secure the Border’ meeting in July that welcomed Rockwall County Sheriff Terry Garrett, former Sheriff Harold Eavenson, Texas Border Sheriff Bennie Martinez, and Arizona Border Sheriff Mark Dannels. Ray Myers presented “Declaration of Local State...
Soroptimist Rockwall honors Claudette Johnson with Ruby Award
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 10, 2022) Cindy Lindley and Sue Reeves presented Claudette Johnson the Soroptimist International of Rockwall’s 2022 Ruby Award today in honor of her 45+ years of volunteer service in the Rockwall community. Because of Claudette Johnson, Rockwall County is a better place for so many; and...
Rockwall County Open Space Alliance partners with HundredX Causes on fundraising project
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) Want to support Open Space without spending a penny? Here’s your chance! Complete short consumer surveys right from your phone to generate donations. To get started, go to: https://hundredx.com/impactwithfeedback. The Rockwall County Open Space Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed to support its mission...
Public welcome as Rockwall Art League hosts demo workshop with printmaker Matt Bagley
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host artist Matt Bagley as their feature artist for August. Matt trained as a printmaker from the University of North Texas, and he currently uses woodblock prints (often on handmade paper) as his preferred method of making his vision a reality.
Rockwall YMCA celebrates Angel Campers with annual end-of-summer bash
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) JER Chilton YMCA staff and campers celebrated another successful season of Angel Camp at their annual End of Summer Party on July 29. This summer marked the 14thnd year of Angel Camp. Angel Camp provides an opportunity for children with special needs to enjoy traditional day camp activities like horseback riding, canoeing, sailing, swimming, archery, and local field trips.
Celebration of Life: Services for Dr. Frank Richard Miller
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 6, 2022) Dr. Frank Richard Miller had many loves – his family, his faith, his city– just to name a few. He shared a zest for life with everyone he met and a genuine curiosity in the friends yet to be made. Dr. Miller, 87,...
Rockwall Fine Art Show & Sale coming this fall, call for artists underway
ROCKWALL, TX August 5, 2022) The Rockwall Art League Juried Fine Art Show & Sale is one of the signature events of the year. It celebrates contemporary art in a variety of mediums. Now more than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to showcase regional artists and provide...
Rockwall-based Patriot Paws Service Dogs celebrates International Assistance Dogs Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 5, 2022) – Patriot PAWS Service Dogs is honored to partake in Assistance Dog’s International’s celebration of ‘International Assistance Dogs Week.’ The awareness campaign (taking place August 7 – 13) sheds light on the incredible, life changing work that Assistance Dogs, and people at the other end of the leash, make possible.
Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals
Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Rockwall ISD (August 3, 2022) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Rockwall ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available at www.Schoolcafe.com/Rockwall or available at your child’s cafeteria or school front office.
Rockwall Music Teachers Association announces Glynda King Scholarship winners
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 2, 2022) The Rockwall Music Teachers Association recently announced the recipients of its newly established Glynda King Piano Leadership and Service Scholarship. The scholarship , which was open to the entire community, was created in honor of Glynda King – a beloved piano teacher, friend, community pianist...
Meals on Wheels, Rest Haven to host FREE Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County and Rest Haven Funeral Home and Memorial Park will present, “Caring for the Caregiver,” the Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Reflections at Rest Haven, 500 State Highway 66 East in Rockwall.
Rockwall Traffic Update: TL Townsend lane closure begins Tuesday, Aug. 16
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 5, 2022) Drivers need to be aware that beginning Tuesday, August 16, T.L. Townsend southbound lanes will be closed, and northbound lanes will be shifted to two-way traffic. The area affected is from 950 to 1201 T.L. Townsend Lane, where a water connection is being added for the Central Appraisal District.
Meet Rosie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Fear of being alone? Never again if you adopt sweet Rosie! She is a petite lady at 8 pounds, looking for her lifetime companion. She is a thoughtful, quiet, and well-mannered eight-year old Chi. Rosie is looking for a “work from home” or retired individual to keep her company during the day and to snuggle on the couch with in the evening. She gets along great with other dogs and hasn’t met a stranger. Rosie is not a fan of car rides and doesn’t hear as well as the younger pups, but if you are looking for a loyal companion and unconditional love, Rosie is your girl!
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
