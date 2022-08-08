ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ribbon News

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ribbon News

Community blood drive Sept. 12 at Rockwall YMCA

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) Carter BloodCare and the JER Chilton YMCA at Rockwall will host a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Y, 1210 N. Goliad. Donate blood and receive two pairs of limited edition Cancer Awareness socks, while supplies last. Questions? Contact...
ROCKWALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Blue Ribbon News Aug Sept#Tx#Lakeside Florist#Rockwall Heath
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Young Republicans kickoff book club

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 12, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans have organized a new Book Club, and the book selection for their kickoff meeting is Tucker Carlson’s “Ship of Fools” to get motivated and energized for the November mid-term elections. All conservatives between the ages of 18 and...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall YMCA celebrates Angel Campers with annual end-of-summer bash

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) JER Chilton YMCA staff and campers celebrated another successful season of Angel Camp at their annual End of Summer Party on July 29. This summer marked the 14thnd year of Angel Camp. Angel Camp provides an opportunity for children with special needs to enjoy traditional day camp activities like horseback riding, canoeing, sailing, swimming, archery, and local field trips.
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals

Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Rockwall ISD (August 3, 2022) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Rockwall ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available at www.Schoolcafe.com/Rockwall or available at your child’s cafeteria or school front office.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Rosie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Fear of being alone? Never again if you adopt sweet Rosie! She is a petite lady at 8 pounds, looking for her lifetime companion. She is a thoughtful, quiet, and well-mannered eight-year old Chi. Rosie is looking for a “work from home” or retired individual to keep her company during the day and to snuggle on the couch with in the evening. She gets along great with other dogs and hasn’t met a stranger. Rosie is not a fan of car rides and doesn’t hear as well as the younger pups, but if you are looking for a loyal companion and unconditional love, Rosie is your girl!
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy