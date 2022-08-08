Read full article on original website
Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base
Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?
Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
Unimpressed Analyst Questions Ansys's New Forecast Over Durability, Industry Tailwinds
Earlier this week, ANSYS, Inc ANSS held a virtual analyst day. Ansys clocked 6% revenue growth in Q2 to $473.9 million, beating the consensus of $467 million. EPS of $1.77 beat the consensus of $1.60. After digesting the new 2025 targets and connecting with IR, KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino came...
Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land
President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00. Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. ________________________________________
These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years
Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession. Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors...
Where Kore Group Holdings Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kore Group Holdings KORE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.88 versus the current price of Kore Group Holdings at $3.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In ASML Holding 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
ASML Holding ASML has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.02%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion. Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 20 years...
NV5 Bags $13M Worth Contracts To Support California Wildfire Mitigation Efforts
NV5 Global, Inc. NVEE has secured two contracts from the University of California (UCSD) and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), totaling $13 million to support wildfire studies and mitigation efforts in California. UCSD selected NV5 for a $6 million contract, which will help acquire topographic lidar and multi-spectral imagery covering...
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") FXLV. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether F45...
Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has decreased 3.0% over the past 24 hours to $8.15. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 1.0%, moving from $8.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
L.B. Foster Acquires Operating Assets Of VanHooseCo Precast For $50.5M
L.B. Foster Company FSTR subsidiary, CXT Incorporated, has acquired the operating assets of VanHooseCo Precast LLC for $50.5 million. VanHooseCo Precast is a privately-held business headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee, specializing in precast concrete walls, water management products, and traditional precast products for the industrial, commercial and residential infrastructure markets. VanHooseCo's...
