ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base

Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
PETS
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Enovix Stock Today?

Shares of Enovix Corp EVNX are up during Thursday’s pre market session for various reasons. Enovix is known as the leader in the design and manufacturing of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company had been awarded a follow-on contract with the US Army to build and test custom cells within the soldier’s central power source known as the Conformal Wearable Battery (CWB). The CWB was created by Inventus Power and it integrates into a soldier’s vest and powers vital communications and navigation equipment.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Lines#Target Drone#Price Action#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ktos
Benzinga

3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land

President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00. Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. ________________________________________
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Benzinga

Where Kore Group Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kore Group Holdings KORE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.88 versus the current price of Kore Group Holdings at $3.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") FXLV. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether F45...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has decreased 3.0% over the past 24 hours to $8.15. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 1.0%, moving from $8.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
MARKETS
Benzinga

L.B. Foster Acquires Operating Assets Of VanHooseCo Precast For $50.5M

L.B. Foster Company FSTR subsidiary, CXT Incorporated, has acquired the operating assets of VanHooseCo Precast LLC for $50.5 million. VanHooseCo Precast is a privately-held business headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee, specializing in precast concrete walls, water management products, and traditional precast products for the industrial, commercial and residential infrastructure markets. VanHooseCo's...
LOUDON, TN
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy