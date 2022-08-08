ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
Benzinga

Looking At Palo Alto Networks Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks PANW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

Are Rocket Lab's Shares Undervalued?

In comparison with perceived market-leader SpaceX, Rocket Lab USA's RKLB valuation is underwhelming. Given its $2.5 billion market capitalization, Rocket Lab is eclipsed by the $127 billion SpaceX. However, analysts believe that assessing Rocket Lab's true worth warrants a look beyond its immediate financial results and into the pieces it is adding to the game.
Benzinga

AST SpaceMobile Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile ASTS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
Benzinga

Where Kore Group Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kore Group Holdings KORE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.88 versus the current price of Kore Group Holdings at $3.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

Flutter Earnings Continue To Show FanDuel's US Dominance: What Investors Should Know About This OTC Stock

One of the leading online sports betting companies was the feature of the earnings report from European gaming company Flutter Entmt ADR PDYPY. What happened: Flutter issued its first half 2022 earnings report on Friday that showed revenues increased 10.9% year-over-year to $4.12 billion, aided in part by the success of the company’s sports betting segment in the U.S. led by its FanDuel subsidiary.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
Benzinga

