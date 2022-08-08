ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Exploitation Of A Black Man': Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Series About His Life

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is taking shots at Hulu and accusing the streamer of stealing his life story for their upcoming biopic series "Mike."

On Friday (August 5), Tyson called Hulu's new series about his life a "slave master take over" of his story in an Instagram post alongside a photo of him and UFC president Dana White .

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life," Tyson wrote on social media. "He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity."

"I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me,” he continued.

The heavyweight champ shared a follow-up post that same day, again slamming the streaming platform.

"Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me," Tyson said.

"Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me," Tyson continued in a lengthier text post. "To Hulu executives, I'm just a n***** they can sell on the auction block."

This isn't the first time Tyson has condemned the project.

When Hulu first announced the limited series, Tyson called "Mike" a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story."

Executive Producer Steven Rogers addressed Tyson's criticism last Thursday at the show's virtual Television Critics Association panel.

"We actually couldn't talk to him because his life rights were already taken, so that was never on the table," Rogers said. "I would hope that if he watches it that he would change his opinion."

In response to Rogers' claims, Tyson's rep told Entertainment Tonight in a statement, "[It is] a flat-out lie. My life rights option expired years ago. Hulu nor any of their supercilious team ever tried to engage in any negotiations with this Black man. In their eyes I am still just a n*****r on the auction block ready to be sold for their profit without any regard for my worth or my family."

The statement continued, "They say this story is an exploration of a Black man. It's more like an exploitation of a Black man. Hulu thinks their tracks are covered by hiring Black sacrificial lambs to play the part as front men for their backdoor robbery is appalling. I will always remember this blatant disregard of my dignity."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

