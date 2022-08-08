ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anchorofgold.com

Game Thread: Vanderbilt vs. Kameet Basketball

Today, we get our first look at Vanderbilt’s 2022-23 basketball team — and two months before preseason practice even starts. That’s thanks to Vanderbilt taking a trip to Europe, allowed by the NCAA once every four years. It’s actually been longer than that, I think, because the most recent overseas trip I can find evidence of was all the way back in 2013. Luke Kornet was a freshman, and Josh Henderson was in his fourth year in the Vanderbilt basketball program (allegedly.)
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Batey Gresham, co-founder of Gresham Smith, dies at age 88

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Batey M. Gresham, one of the founders of Gresham Smith, has passed away at age 88, the company announced on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today,” Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester said in a news release. “Our firm, our profession and our communities have lost a leader who inspired and impacted so many. His long term influence is nearly impossible to measure, not just because he was one of our founders, but because his dedication, values and genuine love for both employees and clients truly defined our culture and what we stand for as a firm. We all owe Batey and his wife, Ann, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Air Force#Tennessee Tech#Fbs
williamsonherald.com

Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship

Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
FRANKLIN, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee

Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
SPRING HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
idesignarch.com

Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm

This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee

There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy