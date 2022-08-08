Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi Suydam
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols game against SEC rival named as one of the most anticipated matchups of the season
247Sports recently listed the top 25 most anticipated games of the 2022 season and a Tennessee Vols matchup made their list. The Vols’ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on November 5 came in at No. 9 on 247Sports’ list. From 247Sports:. It took a Hail Mary...
anchorofgold.com
Vanderbilt Post MLB Draft Signing Day Baseball Mail Bag: Answers to Your Questions
How did the rest of the conference do re: incoming players getting drafted?. *Author’s note: In case you were wondering why this mail bag took so long to answer, it’s because of this question. Vanderbilt got hit the hardest in this year’s draft, and it wasn’t particularly close....
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant gives statement that all UT fans will appreciate
Tennessee Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner delivered a quote on Monday that I’m pretty sure all UT fans will love. Garner met with reporters after the Vols’ seventh fall practice to discuss a variety of topics. The veteran defensive line coach touched on the expectations at Tennessee....
anchorofgold.com
Game Thread: Vanderbilt vs. Kameet Basketball
Today, we get our first look at Vanderbilt’s 2022-23 basketball team — and two months before preseason practice even starts. That’s thanks to Vanderbilt taking a trip to Europe, allowed by the NCAA once every four years. It’s actually been longer than that, I think, because the most recent overseas trip I can find evidence of was all the way back in 2013. Luke Kornet was a freshman, and Josh Henderson was in his fourth year in the Vanderbilt basketball program (allegedly.)
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League advances to Southeast Region title game, LLWS bid on the line
Just a few weeks after winning its second consecutive state championship, the Nolensville Little League Baseball program finds themselves on the brink a fourth Little League World Series appearance. Nolensville is 2-0 so far in the Southeast Regional Tournament with a 3-0 win against Team South Carolina and a 9-3...
WSMV
Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
WSMV
Batey Gresham, co-founder of Gresham Smith, dies at age 88
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Batey M. Gresham, one of the founders of Gresham Smith, has passed away at age 88, the company announced on Monday. “Our hearts are heavy today,” Gresham Smith CEO Rodney Chester said in a news release. “Our firm, our profession and our communities have lost a leader who inspired and impacted so many. His long term influence is nearly impossible to measure, not just because he was one of our founders, but because his dedication, values and genuine love for both employees and clients truly defined our culture and what we stand for as a firm. We all owe Batey and his wife, Ann, a debt of gratitude for a lifetime of service.”
Head Baseball Coach at MTSU arrested Saturday on DUI charge
The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested just after midnight Saturday.
MTSU baseball head coach arrested for DUI in Murfreesboro
James Toman, 60, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. for driving under the influence. He was released from jail a few hours later.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship
Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
WSMV
Sports League says more car break-ins happening at Edwin Warner Park During games
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man said there has been an increase in car break-ins at Edwin Warner Park during Sport League games and now the League is looking to take it upon themselves to combat the issue. “We normally have the greatest crowds on weekends on Saturdays and...
idesignarch.com
Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm
This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
williamsonhomepage.com
Neighbors hear more about potential impact from planned Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club expansion
Developers and engineers from Chastain Skillman met with members of the neighborhood this past Thursday to discuss plans for expansion being planned for Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club and its potential effects on surrounding properties. Homeowners within a 500-foot radius of the Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club course were invited to join...
WSMV
Local media coverage helps to revive physics course at Wilson Co. High School
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a post on social media and local news coverage went viral about Green Hill High School not offering a physics course; one former teacher took it as a sign to return to the classroom. In mid-July, Green Hill High School leadership sent out a...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
Chick-fil-A is Apparently Testing out a Full Wing Menu in Nashville and the Internet is Buzzing
Social media has been buzzing over the past couple of days as a video has gone viral that seemingly shows a Chick-fil-A customer picking up an order of bone-in smoked wings from the restaurant. The internet is buzzing as there is confusion surrounding the possibility of Chick-fil-A adding wings to...
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
