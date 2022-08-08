ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Rodeo events at State Fair of WV make crowds wild

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– If the games and rides at the State Fair don’t excite you, there’s plenty of action at the rodeo. The West Virginia High School Rodeo Association hosts the State Fair Youth and High School Rodeos. You can find barrel races, team rope competitions, timed events and much more. Hannah Burks is a […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following Ducks’ first scrimmage of the fall

A couple of days ago, the Oregon Ducks strapped on full pads for the first time this fall and got after it on the practice field. On Saturday, they had their first scrimmage of the season, playing inside Autzen Stadium and working on some real competition in a semi-game-like setting. The offense sent against the defense, the 1’s went against the 2’s, and players at every level of the depth chart got a chance to prove what they can do and tried to make an impression on the coaching staff who is evaluating every bit of practice before the season rolls...
EUGENE, OR

