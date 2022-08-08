ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could rain be on the way? Here's what to expect as rain chances are in the forecast

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 5 days ago
The Corpus Christi area could receive some much-needed rain this week as isolated showers and thunderstorms form over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday night.

Rain conditions and daily highs between 90 and 105 will likely continue throughout the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected each day of the week.

Wind gusts as high as 24 miles an hour will be possible throughout the week. Those near the coast can expect lows in the lower 80s. Inland areas will see lows in the mid-to-high 70s. Afternoon heat indices could range from 105 to 109.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high around 93.

Rain chances will increase to 40 percent after 1 p.m. on Thursday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 91. Rainy conditions will continue on Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with a 20-30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the low 90s.

The city of Corpus Christi entered a Stage 1 Mild Water Shortage Watch in mid-July.

The area could enter Stage 2 near the end of August or the middle of September if the area doesn't get significant rainfall. More than 22 inches of rain would be needed to normalize the soil, city officials told the Caller-Times.

