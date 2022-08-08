ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mispillion Art League’s New Exhibit

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 5 days ago
A sample of the artwork displayed in the Mispillion Art League’s latest exhibit

Mispillion Art League recently announced their newest exhibit. Love flowers? Then don’t miss the Mispillion Art League’s (MAL) new exhibit, “Flowers Don’t Tell…They Show!” Summer conjures warm weather, outdoor activities, vacations, kids home all the time (yikes!). And flowers are really showing us their “stuff”–colors, blooms of all sizes, pollinators everywhere. And those lovely vegetables! There will also be a special exhibit by Spotlight Artist, Pat Fecko. The exhibit runs from August 2 through September 24. An opening reception was held on Friday, August 5 from 5:00–6:30 p.m.

We also offer art classes in many different disciplines for ages pre-K through adults. Class details and registration can be found on our website www.mispillionarts.org , on Facebook and Instagram (@MispillionArts), and on www.delawarescene.com . While visiting, don’t forget to wander through our Gift Shop, filled with local, handmade artwork. Masks are optional. Located at 5 N Walnut Street in Milford, MAL is open Tuesday–Friday from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mispillion Art League is an exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. This organization is supported in part by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com .

For further information contact Des Butschke, MAL Operations Manager, mispillionarts@gmail.com, 302-430-7646

Milford LIVE News

