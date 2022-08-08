ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Training using explosives expected at Camp James A. Garfield Wednesday and Thursday

By Record-Courier
 5 days ago
Residents and business owners near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Portage and Trumbull counties may notice an increase in blast noise from the area this week.

Explosives will be used during training by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) on Wednesday and Thursday, says the Ohio Adjutant General's Department. The 147th Regiment will be conducting training exercises specifically designed for soldiers taking the combat engineer course.

Explosives training is an important part of military readiness for Army engineers and simulates realistic battle conditions. Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normaloperations. There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during annual training season, which runs through September.

