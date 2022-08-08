ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Best Gelato Shops In NYC For A Tasty Italian Treat

Now that the hottest summer days of the entire year are officially here, we’re all trying to find ways to cool off! But have you ever considered beating the heat with a little slice of Italian goodness? NYC is home to some of the best gelato shops around with the most authentic Italian desserts. We rounded up the best gelaterias in the city, offering the most delicious flavors you can imagine. Here’s our list of the best! The first stop on our gelato shop tour goes to Figo – Il Gelato Italiano, which was formerly known as M’O Gelato. This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC

Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Becca C

5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC

Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Power 105.5 Boise

4 Things You Might Not Know About Tuxedo, New York

One of Orange County's best Tuxedo and Tuxedo Park is known for many things but these four things might surprise you. Over the years we have learned lots of things about some of the smaller hometowns in the Hudson Valley. One of those towns, Tuxedo and Tuxedo Park has a lot of history, we've told you about it being the home to the super popular New York Renaissance Faire and possibly being the birthplace of the tuxedo that some wear when they are feeling fancy, but did you know about these four things?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio

Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
MANHATTAN, NY
untappedcities.com

New Dates Available for our Fifth Avenue Gilded Age Mansions Tour

When wealthy industrialist Henry Clay Frick moved to New York City in 1905, he initially rented one of the Gilded Age mansions known as the Vanderbilt Triple Palaces in Midtown for $100,000 a year and hung his formidable art collection on its velvet-lined walls. That is, until he went for a drive in Central Park and spotted an enormous new mansion surrounded by gardens on Fifth Avenue and 90th Street. Upon hearing that the new mansion was built for his former business partner and arch-rival Andrew Carnegie, he allegedly vowed to build himself a home that would “make Andy’s house look like a miner’s shack!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Spotted Lanternfly Returns

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pikecountycourier.com

Italian Festival resurges in Port Jervis

The 2nd Annual Bella Notte Italiana / Italian Festival will be in Orange Square Park in Port Jervis on August 20. The entertainment lineup will include the return of Sal Valentinetti, Golden Buzzer winner from America’s Got Talent. Also performing will be award winning singer and PBS television host Cristina Fontanelli and the Uncle Louie Variety Show.
PORT JERVIS, NY
therealdeal.com

Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ

Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Boyfriend Missing in Waters Off Far Rockaway After Overnight Dip

The search for a 25-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the waters off Far Rockaway after going for a dip overnight has turned into a recovery operation, authorities said Monday. The missing man's uncle says he got a frantic call around 1 a.m. from his friends, who said that Berman Gutierrez...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Night Sky Lights Up Behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge

When lightning and thunder struck the skies of southwest Brooklyn early Friday morning, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) photographer Marc A. Hermann captured the storm as it fell behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge. While standing on the Shore Road bike path in Bay Ridge, Hermann caught on film the lightning bolts...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Families: Headstones cracking, grave beds sinking at Queens cemetery

GLENDALE, N.Y. – More than 100 burial plots at a Jewish cemetery in Queens have experienced either cracked headstones after falling to the ground or grave beds sinking into the soil. The Bukharian Jewish community in Glendale claim they’ve tried to rectify the issue personally with the cemetery owners at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, but with […]
QUEENS, NY
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Outgoing Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute kid turned into a doting father himself, he was a child actor landing roles in feature films with A-listers and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut. At just five years old, this confident fella landed his first feature film with Robert De Niro back in the 80s, and he eventually became a part of a pop culture phenomenon when he brought it in a cheerleading film.
NORWALK, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Catching up with the Fenili Quadruplets – One by One

It was time to check in with the extraordinary Fenili sisters, all having the same birthday, Marea, Aurora, Luna, and Donatella. Six years ago, at age 18, they made history as the first quadruplets to graduate from Greenwich High School. This after only attending their senior year, having come from their native Bologna, Italy, with the need to learn English!
GREENWICH, CT

