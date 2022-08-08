Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Makes Foldable Phone Sleeker, Faster And Longer-Lasting For 2022
Samsung's newly unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell foldable smartphone has arrived, offering retro-styled portability alongside upgraded features.
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: July 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
How To Take The Best Smartphone Photos
In the past, doing photography on cell phones was something unheard of. Cameras on old phones were pretty sub-par, resulting in pixelated and blurry pictures. However, mobile camera technology has come a long way since then, and the photography done on many smartphones today could rival that taken on some of the more professional cameras out there. Getting good quality photos of this caliber is something anyone can do, too, if they keep some techniques in mind and have some inexpensive equipment on hand.
OnePlus 10T Review: It's Hard To Beat A Pixel
OnePlus' T series of smartphones has always been in a weird place. Typically, the T series barely bumps up the spec game over its spring predecessor. This is further confused by the fact that until recently, OnePlus's spring lineup included a Pro and standard variant. Frankly, when it comes to price, it's hard to gauge where the OnePlus T series should end up.
The Reason Google Just Publicly Called Out Apple
Google has publicly called out Apple for causing one of the biggest issues with text messaging. The most obvious visual difference is the color of the text bubbles, as messages sent between iPhones and through Apple's iMessage system are blue, while standard text messages appear green, but this isn't the issue Google has.
Starlink Got Hacked And SpaceX's Response Was Incredible
Who would have thought that all it would take to hack Starlink, SpaceX's worldwide internet service, would be a $25 modchip? Lennert Wouters, a security researcher from Belgium, was able to hack into Starlink's network as well as its communication links and explore the entire system freely. While that sounds pretty scary, he didn't do it maliciously. Before he ever talked about the hack in public, he made sure to report it to Starlink in full, and SpaceX's response to the hack was nothing short of incredible.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Don't Mess With A Good Formula
Samsung doesn't stray too far from what it knows works, with evolution not revolution the name of the game for the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Under-Display Camera May Get A Stealthy Makeover
Samsung is about to introduce the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, the next generation of its foldable phone, and it may come with a key camera improvement.
OnePlus 10 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10T Camera Review: Is Hasselblad Worth The Premium?
With a lower price but flagship specs, was OnePlus right to skip the Hasselblad magic on the new OnePlus 10T? We put its cameras to the test to find out.
Today's Wordle Answer #415 - August 8, 2022 Solution And Hints
The new week kicks off with another relatively easy word, at least compared to last week's answers, and we're grateful. We solved today's puzzle in four tries, which was a bit faster than the day's average of 4.2 guesses, according to the WordleBot. It's a great start for our week, and we want the same for you. So, for players who do not enjoy spoilers, we come bearing hints to help you crack the puzzle on your own. We also reveal the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you prefer.
Samsung's First Foldable Galaxy Tablet Tipped To Launch In Near Future
Samsung's foldable Galaxy phones are old news by now, but that may not matter soon as the company is reportedly planning to kick off its foldable tablets line.
Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) Review: Setting The New Benchmark
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The previous-generation MacBook Air M1 was a game-changer. One of the first notebooks to switch to Apple Silicon, it was a comprehensive shutdown to anybody who dared to doubt the Cupertino firm's ability to design its own Mac chips. The resulting ultraportable wasn't just competitive with Intel's processors, it capably leapfrogged them and set the stage for two years of upgrades across Apple's computing portfolio.
The Big News From Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Today: Flip, Fold And BTS
Samsung just wrapped up its second Galaxy Unpacked event for 2022, with the hour-long event seeing the South Korean consumer electronics giant launch new products across multiple categories. As previously rumored, the new devices from Samsung include smartphones from the company's famed foldable lineup, new Galaxy smartwatches, and improved second-generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Gives Android 12L A Powerful Foldable Debut
The big day has finally arrived: Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the latest large-screen model in its foldable smartphone lineup.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Boosts Battery And Health Sensor Size For A Better Smartwatch
Samsung has taken the wraps off its hotly anticipated Galaxy Watch 5 series, including the fabled Pro version and a Golf Edition watch variant.
AirPods May Join iPhone 15 In Big Switch To USB-C Charging
It seems the fabled day is closer than ever, and that Apple's big iPhone switch to USB-C may also include one of its most popular accessories.
The Android TV Privacy Setting You Should Turn Off Right Now
Smart TVs use what is known as ACR, or automatic content recognition, to track what it is that you're watching in order to target you with recommendations or ads in the future. It tries to recognize anything you watch on your TV, no matter what route you're streaming content through. This data is then collected and saved to create a profile of your watching habits. ACR wasn't very well-known until Vizio settled a case for $2.2 million to the Federal Trade Commission and the state of New Jersey for collecting this data without people's consent, as explained by Consumer Reports.
What Real Estate In The Metaverse Actually Means
You may have heard the term metaverse thrown around before, but just in case the concept is a little hazy, it refers to what is essentially a virtual world you can visit and live an entirely different life within — think of it as Facebook 3.0, except in a 3D kind of way. While it may have a slightly dystopian ring to it, the metaverse is here and is wide open for anyone to access. This parallel online universe is slowly but surely mimicking aspects of the physical world to become a place where you can shop, play games, and socialize with friends.
Oppo Watch 3 Adopts An Old Face And A New Processor
The next generation of Oppo's smartwatch has appeared on a Chinese retailer's website, revealing some details about the upcoming Oppo Watch 3 model.
Canon's EOS R5 Gets The Transformers Treatment
If you saw it sitting on a shelf, you'd think you were looking at a Canon EOS R5. Surprise! It's actually a Transformer that has been cleverly disguised.
