ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 2

Related
WTGS

Port Wentworth police arrest deadly shooting suspect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police in Port Wentworth have arrested a deadly shooting suspect following a search and public notice Saturday. Friday just before midnight, the Port Wentworth Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the parking lot of the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth, and police are still looking for the shooter. Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, SC
Bluffton, SC
Crime & Safety
blufftontoday.com

Two men arrested after shooting in Bluffton's New Riverside area

The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

Savannah felon faces up to life in prison for 6 armed robberies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long spree of armed robberies, according to a press release. According to court documents and testimony, Anthony Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, robbed six convenience stores in...
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Blufton#Bluffton Police#Detective D Marciano
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office with Nova Church

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office handed out free bookbags to children on August 4 at Nova Church. for the first Back to School Bash. Approximately 750 clear bookbags were given to children who attended the event that also offered two jump castles, popcorn, chips, snow cones, Covid vaccines, and haircuts. The entire event was free.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Dekalb County Homicide Suspect Arrested in Statesboro

Over the past two weeks, officers assigned to Statesboro Police Department’s (SPD) Impact Team received information that Ronnie Jones Jr. (27, unknown address, Statesboro) had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. Jones was wanted by authorities in Dekalb County for a homicide committed in that jurisdiction. He had...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wtoc.com

Suspect in church burglary turns self into police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a suspect who reportedly burglarized a church in July has turned himself in. Police say 18-year old Kamari Javonn Johnson stole money from the Southside Assembly of God on July 26. They say he broke in by throwing an object through the window and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WJCL

Longtime Savannah restaurant severely damaged by overnight fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police searching for 4 they say have information on Savannah homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for four people it believes has information on a homicide at a Savannah gas station in late July. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the homicide happened at the Parker’s gas station on E. Victory Drive on July 25. SPD describes the four as: Young male wearing khaki […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy