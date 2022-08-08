Read full article on original website
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police in Port Wentworth have arrested a deadly shooting suspect following a search and public notice Saturday. Friday just before midnight, the Port Wentworth Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the parking lot of the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle.
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth, and police are still looking for the shooter. Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting outside one of its gas stations. Myles Bright was shot and killed on July 25 at the Parker’s gas station on Victory Drive. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the 28-year-old was shot and killed […]
The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long spree of armed robberies, according to a press release. According to court documents and testimony, Anthony Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, robbed six convenience stores in...
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi man living in the Peach State is headed to prison for trying to smuggle guns through the port of Savannah. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Nihad Al Jabari tried to ship six rifles and three handguns in August 2020. Authorities found the guns hidden in a shipping container for spare auto parts. […]
Colleton County Sheriff’s Office handed out free bookbags to children on August 4 at Nova Church. for the first Back to School Bash. Approximately 750 clear bookbags were given to children who attended the event that also offered two jump castles, popcorn, chips, snow cones, Covid vaccines, and haircuts. The entire event was free.
Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown authorized a press release regarding a vehicle pursuit that took place Sunday August 7th on Pulaski Rd. The chase ended when the driver struck a bridge causing his vehicle to crash into the water. Since the press release there have been questions and commentary by...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
Over the past two weeks, officers assigned to Statesboro Police Department’s (SPD) Impact Team received information that Ronnie Jones Jr. (27, unknown address, Statesboro) had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. Jones was wanted by authorities in Dekalb County for a homicide committed in that jurisdiction. He had...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July. The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a teen who has been missing nearly a week. According to Savannah Police, Dezreon Roy, 14, was last seen August 5 on the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Dezreon is described as 5 feet...
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly crash ended in Bulloch County after the driver struck a bridge and then ended up in the water. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Ashton Mingle, 27, took police on a high-speed chase around 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 7. Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a suspect who reportedly burglarized a church in July has turned himself in. Police say 18-year old Kamari Javonn Johnson stole money from the Southside Assembly of God on July 26. They say he broke in by throwing an object through the window and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime Savannah restaurant has suffered extensive damage after an early morning fire. Pearl's Saltwater Grille is 50% destroyed following a the fire that appears to have started in the kitchen area. Multiple units from Chatham Emergency Services responded to an alarm at 7000 La Roche...
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for four people it believes has information on a homicide at a Savannah gas station in late July. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the homicide happened at the Parker’s gas station on E. Victory Drive on July 25. SPD describes the four as: Young male wearing khaki […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bond revocation hearing has been scheduled for Curtis Smith, the alleged accomplice of disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that the hearing will take place Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Smith was accused of shooting Murdaugh in September of 2021 as part of […]
