Titusville Herald
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Gas prices below $4 per gallon for first time since March
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon on average across the nation for the first time since early March as lower crude oil prices helped offset an increase in demand, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas...
Single-A California League Glance
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:05 p.m. Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m. Visalia at Modesto, 9:05 p.m. Fresno at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota Team Stax
Team Totals.251.320375550094119012138483361905201357. Team Totals58534.0611111121984.0899479444136331918.
