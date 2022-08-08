ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Titusville Herald

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
UTAH STATE
Titusville Herald

Gas prices below $4 per gallon for first time since March

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon on average across the nation for the first time since early March as lower crude oil prices helped offset an increase in demand, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas...
TRAFFIC
Titusville Herald

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Titusville Herald

Minnesota Team Stax

Team Totals.251.320375550094119012138483361905201357. Team Totals58534.0611111121984.0899479444136331918.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy