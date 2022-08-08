Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 2,404 COVID cases, 7 deaths as CDC loosens some guidelines
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths, two days after federal health officials further loosened coronavirus guidelines. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 2,221, an 11% decrease from a week ago and a 17% decrease from a month...
N.J. reports 11 COVID deaths, 2,448 cases. 17 counties now ‘high’ risk for transmission.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 2,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths as federal health officials now consider 17 New Jersey counties under high risk for transmission, an increase from last week. New Jersey’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,270, an 11% decrease from a...
Monkeypox cases reported in 3 more N.J. counties. State adds vaccination sites.
New Jersey now has over 300 reported cases of monkeypox in 16 different counties, state Department of Health officials said Friday. Infections have been on the rise in New Jersey, but have slowed from earlier in the summer when cases were doubling each week. An additional 91 cases were reported in New Jersey this week, a 42% increase from a week ago.
Will N.J. lift school vaccine-or-test mandate? Murphy administration reviewing new CDC guidance.
When federal health officials announced Thursday the U.S. is further relaxing its coronavirus guidance, the changes included ending certain quarantine and social distancing protocols, as well as recommendations for schools to routinely test students and staff to help curb the illness’ spread. Now the question is whether Gov. Phil...
Think spotted lanternflies in N.J. are bad now? It’ll get worse this fall.
Depending on where you live in New Jersey, it can feel like spotted lanternflies are everywhere. The invasive bug doesn’t sting or bite, but it can cause damage to certain plants and trees in the state, agriculture officials said. It first arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014, and came over to New Jersey five years later.
Political pressure mounting to stop big health premium hikes for N.J. public workers
A proposal to increase health insurance premiums for public workers has sparked a flurry of activity this summer in the New Jersey Legislature, and lawmakers from both parties are now pushing for reforms to the state’s public sector health benefit programs. Rates could rise as much as 24% on...
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
Stench from tanker leak could linger for days in N.J. towns, officials say
While the nasty odor caused by an additive in a chemical housed in a tractor-trailer parked at a truck stops in Gloucester County will likely stick around to some degree a few more days, officials emphasized again Friday that there is little to no danger to the pubic. Air monitoring...
3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says
The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
N.J. temp workers could get sweeping new rights under bill now on governor’s desk
New Jersey’s growing number of temporary workers could get basic employee rights — including knowing where they will be working each day and what they will be paid — under sweeping new legislation that’s now up to Gov. Phil Murphy. Labor activists have been fighting for...
Get paid $100 to take part in a pilot program that could be a model for replacing N.J.’s gas tax
With more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, New Jersey’s transportation officials are investigating alternatives to the state gas tax used to fund highway, street and bridge projects. New Jersey is asking for 400 drivers to be in a voluntarily pilot program to record their mileage, data that...
Mom died and we’re selling her home. What will the exit tax be?
Q. My family is settling the estate of our mother’s in New Jersey. Two out of three children do not live in New Jersey. What will the exit tax be?. A. We’re sorry to hear about your mother.
Man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie is N.J. resident. Here’s what we know.
A New Jersey man arrested for stabbing author Salman Rushdie on Friday during a public appearance in New York state pleaded not guilty Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault. Meanwhile, more details about the alleged assailant, Hadi Matar, 24, emerged as officials in New York say they’re communicating...
Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building
Spotted lanternflies aren’t just back in New Jersey. It’s like a bug blitzkrieg. Jersey City resident Marc Wesson offered this video taken outside of a building where literally thousands upon thousands of them swarmed the sidewalks, the doors, the windows, the walls. Take a look below. This is...
New Jersey enters drought watch. Here’s what residents and businesses are asked to do.
The Murphy administration is urging residents and businesses across the state to conserve water to avoid worsening water supply conditions.
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
