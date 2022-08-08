Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich
A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man accused of trying run over Kane County deputy during police chase
An Aurora man is facing a long list of charges including attempted murder and fleeing and eluding police after a chase that started in Aurora early Friday morning. The Kane County Sheriff's Office alleges that 22-year-old Pedro Vilches tried to run over a Kane County deputy on Route 30 while he was fleeing at a high speed from a traffic stop. The sheriff's office says Vilches left the eastbound lane and aimed his vehicle at the deputy who was trying to setup a vehicle deactivation device. The deputy was able to get out of the way in time. Squad car camera footage released by the sheriff's office captured a portion of the pursuit as Vilches allegedly sped past officers.
WSPY NEWS
Plano man accused of strangling juvenile family member
A Plano man is under arrest after police accused him of strangling a child at his home in the 400 block of S. Center Street in Plano Friday morning. The Plano Police Department says 40-year-old Reginald Howard is facing several domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery charges. The victim did not need medical attention, but police say they had minor injuries.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville man accused of shoving police officer
A Yorkville man is facing charges after an alleged scuffle with police Thursday evening. Officers arrested 45-year-old Christopher Nemchausky from the 800 block of Fremont Street around seven. He's charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated battery to a police officer, and resisting a police officer. A news release from...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's Office to host gun buy back program
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is hosting a gun buy back program in Aurora. It's at the Kane County Health Department at 1240 N. Highland Avenue on August 27th and 28th. It will run from nine to noon both days. It's being co-hosted by the Kane County Health Department and the Aurora Police Department with the goal of making the community safer.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego resident scammed out of $1,500
An Oswego resident was scammed out of around $1,500 this week according to the Oswego Police Department. A police department news release says that the victim was attempting to open a loan. They were told to purchase Walmart Gift Cards for the lender. The victim then received fraudulent checks. Police were notified on Wednesday. The case is under investigation.
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff no longer recommending full closure of Kendall County Jail
Sheriff Dwight Baird is no longer recommending the complete closure of the Kendall County Jail. Baird gave a presentation to the Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole Thursday where he recommended reducing the number of inmates being held for other agencies and keeping female inmates at Kane County. Your...
WSPY NEWS
Two confirmed deaths in Interstate 80 crash near Morris
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris on Friday. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involved. Grundy County...
WSPY NEWS
Former Yorkville City Council member appointed as judge
Attorney and former Yorkville City Council alderman Carlo Colosimo is being appointed as an associate judge in Kendall County. Colosimo will fill the vacancy made by Judge John McAdams who was appointed to a vacant circuit judge position. Colosimo has been practicing law since 1999. Colosimo graduated from Northern Illinois...
WSPY NEWS
James B. Thompson, 48
James B. Thompson, 48, of Sheridan, IL unexpectedly passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home in rural Sheridan. He was born July 3, 1974 in Mesa, AZ the son of James and Sylvia (Forsythe) Thompson. He married Kelly J. Maree Thompson on May 12, 2000 in Yorkville, IL. He was a Veteran of the US Army where he did several tours overseas. Jim loved grilling meats and barbecuing. He had a love of comic books and was an avid collector of action figures. Jim was also a very talented artist. He was a manager at Menard’s Distribution Center in Plano, IL. In younger years he enjoyed hunting with his family. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family.
WSPY NEWS
Mildred L. Kreitinger
Mildred L. Kreitinger died on August 9, 2022 at her place of residence, Aperion Care of DeKalb. Millie was born May 30, 1929 in Glenwood, MN to Edward and Mabel VanVickle. Millie grew up in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota and married Kenneth B. Kreitinger in 1947. Their son, Kenneth J. Kreitinger was born that same year. Millie and her family moved to Earlville, IL in the 1950’s, where she resided until 2010. She worked for many years at Marathon Electric in Earlville and also owned a chicken farm with her husband in the 1960s.
WSPY NEWS
Charles Roger Brooks, 81
Charles Roger Brooks, age 81 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Spring Landing in Naperville, IL. He was born on October 4, 1941 in Oak Park, IL the son of Donald E. and Mae C. (Triantes) Brooks. Mr. Brooks was a proud Veteran of...
WSPY NEWS
90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House
Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
WSPY NEWS
Magdalena M. Rients, 93
Magdalena M. Rients, 93, of Somonauk, IL passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 6, 1929 in Flanagan, IL the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Obert) Tesch. She married Vernon Rients on January 11, 1946 in Pontiac, IL. Mag was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was a coordinator for Meals-on-Wheels for many years. Mag also enjoyed being part of a bowling league for many years in Yorkville. Mag’s family was her pride and joy and what she lived for.
WSPY NEWS
Illinois Department of Public Health to provide COVID-19 tests for schools
The Illinois Department of Public Health is providing a one-time bulk shipment of COVID-19 tests for schools outside of Chicago ahead the upcoming school year. The tests are free of charge. They are meant to help school districts supplement their testing ability. Each district can make one request for tests...
WSPY NEWS
Melodramas to return to the Sandwich Fair
After a few years off, the Indian Valley Theatre is announcing the return of its melodramas to the Sandwich Fair which starts on September 7th at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. The community theater group will perform two humorous, and dramatic, shows featuring over-the-top heroes and villains. Linda Whaley is one of the directors. She's happy to be back.
