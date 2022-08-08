James B. Thompson, 48, of Sheridan, IL unexpectedly passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home in rural Sheridan. He was born July 3, 1974 in Mesa, AZ the son of James and Sylvia (Forsythe) Thompson. He married Kelly J. Maree Thompson on May 12, 2000 in Yorkville, IL. He was a Veteran of the US Army where he did several tours overseas. Jim loved grilling meats and barbecuing. He had a love of comic books and was an avid collector of action figures. Jim was also a very talented artist. He was a manager at Menard’s Distribution Center in Plano, IL. In younger years he enjoyed hunting with his family. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family.

