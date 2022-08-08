ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

New Bern rolls past Heritage at HSOT Jamboree, 14-7

Wake Forest, N.C. — New Bern defeated Heritage 14-7 on Saturday at Trentini Stadium in the second part of a four-game set at the HighSchoolOT Jamboree at Wake Forest High School. The cream rose to the top on the initial series, as Heritage quarterback and NC State commit Lex...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Dayreon Jennings sets standard for Lee County football

Dayreon Jennings takes football very seriously, even if his pre game routine is surprisingly sweet. "I always get an Oreo milkshake before every game," The Lee County senior linebacker said. It might not be the first choice from a nutritionist, but it works for him. Jennings is a leader for...
SANFORD, NC
WRAL News

Bulls batter Shrimp, 4-3

Durham, N.C - Bulls first baseman Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading 27th home run and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni also went yard, while starting pitcher Luis Patino fired five scoreless innings as Durham defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls are tied with Jacksonville for first place in the East Division.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest

Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter

RALEIGH, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer

Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Wake County deputy shot near Knightdale

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed near the intersection at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road at 1:30 a.m.. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn more.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk

Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

3 people injured in Durham shootings Friday

Durham, N.C. — Three people were injured in shootings in Durham on Friday. In the afternoon, the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting outside the EZ Mart on North Alston Avenue. Two men were shot by shots fired from a passing vehicle. They were taken to a local...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

