NC State's Jada Boyd won't return for 2022-23 basketball season
Raleigh, N.C. - Jada Boyd won't return as a member of the NC State women's basketball team this Fall. A school spokesperson told WRAL Boyd does not plan to enroll in school this year and therefore does not plan to return to the team. Certainly a shock for the Wolfpack...
New Bern rolls past Heritage at HSOT Jamboree, 14-7
Wake Forest, N.C. — New Bern defeated Heritage 14-7 on Saturday at Trentini Stadium in the second part of a four-game set at the HighSchoolOT Jamboree at Wake Forest High School. The cream rose to the top on the initial series, as Heritage quarterback and NC State commit Lex...
Dayreon Jennings sets standard for Lee County football
Dayreon Jennings takes football very seriously, even if his pre game routine is surprisingly sweet. "I always get an Oreo milkshake before every game," The Lee County senior linebacker said. It might not be the first choice from a nutritionist, but it works for him. Jennings is a leader for...
What to watch for at Saturday's HighSchoolOT Jamboree
Wake Forest, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, the HighSchoolOT Jamboree will be taking place this week on Saturday at Trentini Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest High School. Tickets will be $10 at the gate for access to all four scrimmages, with a dollar from...
Bulls batter Shrimp, 4-3
Durham, N.C - Bulls first baseman Tristan Gray crushed his league-leading 27th home run and second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni also went yard, while starting pitcher Luis Patino fired five scoreless innings as Durham defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win, the Bulls are tied with Jacksonville for first place in the East Division.
Person injured in rollover crash near Wake Forest
Wake Forest, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover crash. The single-car crash occurred on North Carolina Highway 98 near Six Forks Road after 2:30 a.m. There were limited details available on the crash or condition of the driver. The road reopened...
North Carolina deputy killed; search on for shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for whoever fired the shots late Thursday night. “We will find who’s responsible for this loss. Even in the midst of the hurt...
Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
Deputy killed in southeastern Wake County, search for shooter underway
Raleigh, N.C. — A search for the shooter was underway Friday after a Wake County deputy was killed in southeastern Wake County. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed along Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road, near southeast Raleigh, before 2 a.m. Sheriff Gerald Baker held an emotional...
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
In NC Senate race, GOP's Budd steps up public appearances to tout law enforcement support
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd pitched himself Friday as the law-and-order candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, leveraging a high-profile endorsement in a visit to Raleigh. He also did something he hasn’t done often in this race: Stand at a podium and take questions from reporters. With less...
Daily flights impacted at RDU after American Airlines cuts more than 1,000 flights at CLT this fall
Raleigh, N.C. — American Airlines announced big changes to its fall flight schedules on Thursday. The plan includes cutting more than a thousand flights from Charlotte Douglas International in September and October. With Charlotte being the airline's second biggest hub, this could impact options at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The...
Wake County deputy shot near Knightdale
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot in southeastern Wake County Friday morning. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were stationed near the intersection at Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road at 1:30 a.m.. Limited information was available. WRAL News is there working to learn more.
Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk
Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
'Very dedicated:' Deputy found dead in Wake County did not radio for help, left K-9 in car
Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call Thursday night. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was found dead along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. WRAL News cameras captured deputies escorting the deputy’s body from the scene.
4 teen girls, 2 teen boys hurt in shooting at private party at Raleigh night club
Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at a night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers, four girls and two boys, are expected to survive their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Raleigh Police Department...
3 people injured in Durham shootings Friday
Durham, N.C. — Three people were injured in shootings in Durham on Friday. In the afternoon, the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting outside the EZ Mart on North Alston Avenue. Two men were shot by shots fired from a passing vehicle. They were taken to a local...
Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
New food hall in Johnston County promises variety of food traditions for everyone in the family
Selma, N.C. — A lot of people in the heart of Johnston County are excited about a new dining experience called the Old North State Food Hall. It’s coming soon to what many call the busiest crossroads in North Carolina. It’s where Interstate 95 and Highway 70 meet close to the towns of Smithfield and Selma.
