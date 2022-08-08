Read full article on original website
Today's Wordle Answer (#418) - August 11, 2022
It's time for yet another Wordle guide, and we have an interesting one today on Aug. 11. This past week hasn't featured many difficult Wordles, and today might not be too challenging if players have heard of the answer before. It's not a word that's too commonly used in everyday life, but some people certainly might use it more often than others.
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X|S has built up an impressive catalog of games since launching in 2020, but the coming months and years are bringing some of its biggest titles yet. Many of these will even be exclusive to Xbox: High on Life, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more will only be playable on Xbox consoles--and a number of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Between Two Worlds
Between Two Worlds
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Content Launches On August 16
After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Epic Games has teased that a Dragon Ball Z event of some kind is coming to Fortnite beginning August 16. Official Fortnite social media pages shared a single image of Shenron--the dragon who is summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are assembled in the show--hovering over the Reality Tree from the current Fortnite map. The image's caption reads "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News
Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic
Publisher THQ Nordic is rebooting Alone in the Dark--but rather than a new game in the series, developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the 1992 original to put a modern spin on the game that helped give rise to the modern survival horror genre. The new game is a third-person title that reimagines the original game, making adjustments to its story and gameplay, while attempting to capture the suspense and atmosphere that made Alone in the Dark so memorable.
THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 Livestream
Tune in for the second annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase featuring a look at games like SpongeBob, Destroy All Humans! 2, Outcast 2, Jagged Alliance 3, and new announcements and surprises.
Iconic Game Developer Sunsoft Is Back From Hiatus And Ready To Show Off New Games On August 18
Veteran Japanese developer Sunsoft is making a comeback and has announced that it'll be showing off new games being developed under its banner at an upcoming showcase on August 18. The studio, which became famous for developing numerous cult-classic games through the 1980s and 1990s, has largely been dormant since...
Rec Room Is Getting A New Western-Themed Location And Original Game With Showdown
Rec Room is one those games that has quietly, and impressively, become a destination for both mobile and VR players, boasting more than 75 million players across its various platforms. It is essentially a playground where players can play games together and create their own content and its new Showdown room will expand those options further.
Apex Legends Items And More Included In EA Play Rewards For August 2022
EA Play has announced the rewards subscribers will be getting for the month of August. Subscribers of EA Play will be able to redeem items for games such as Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Madden, and more. Apex Legends players can receive the Worth the Weight weapon charm from August 12...
Tower Of Fantasy's Big Launch Overwhelms Servers, Freebies Coming As An Apology
Tower of Fantasy, a new gacha MMORPG that is drawing major comparisons to Genshin Impact, ran into a few launch issues when its servers went live in specific regions last night. But worry not, because developer Hotta Studios has announced that the problems have been fixed or will be within 48 hours--and players are entitled to some freebies.
Call Of Duty: Warzone - Titanium Trials: Endurance LTM Guide
A new game mode is live in Call of Duty: Warzone, with Season 4 Reloaded's Titanium Trials: Endurance bringing a limited-time battle royale event themed around the game's operator bundles for the Terminator franchise. Call of Duty: Warzone - Terminator event times and rewards. Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time...
Stadia Testing System Where You Play Games Until You Unlock A Certain Achievement
Google Stadia has announced it will be testing a new game trial system that will allow users to play certain game demos until they unlock specific achievements. Testing will be starting next week and it's been confirmed half of the players who have access to the trials for Control and Sniper Elite 4 are being invited to demo the game with access until they unlock certain achievements (via GameDeveloper) or hit a certain time limit.
