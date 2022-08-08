ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Mountain View, Peachtree Ridge lose tight games

FLOWERY BRANCH — Mountain View’s softball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 3-2 in eight innings to Flowery Branch. The Bears (3-1) got solid pitching from Hanna Evens (five innings) and Bella Teems (2 2/3 innings), who combined to give up just five hits.
