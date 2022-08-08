Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
NECN
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
NECN
Sisters on Boston Flight to Florida Rescue Unconscious Woman
A woman who was on a flight from Boston to Florida is safe after two sisters, a local firefighter and nurse, saved her from a diabetic emergency. Sisters Lindsay Byrne and Nicole Kelly were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Florida when flight attendants told passengers that a woman was having trouble breathing, and that she had passed out in a bathroom on the plane.
NECN
2 Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover in Boston
An overturned tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Boston caused major delays early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police shut down multiple lanes in response to the crash. MassDOT spent the morning hours clearing beverage cans and bottles that the trailer was carrying strewn across both eastbound and westbound lanes....
NECN
Dorchester Fire Displaces 8 People
Authorities say a fire on 975 Dorchester Ave. displaced eight people in Dorchester, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. According to the Boston Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are investigating. No one was injured in the fire, said officials.
NECN
Refreshing Weekend Ahead After Brutal Stretch
Dry and seasonable weather is on tap for Friday, aside from a low chance of showers across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s across the region. Across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, clouds may keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Regardless, these milder temperatures are certainly welcomed given the oppressive heat and humidity that has been in place for the past week.
NECN
Green Line Train Loses Power, Forcing Hundreds to Walk Through Tunnels
About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger on the train when power was unexpectedly shut off...
NECN
Car Smashes Into Building Overnight in Allston
A car apparently hit a street sign and smashed into the front windows of a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood overnight. Boston EMS responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the corner of Brighton Avenue and Lindon Street, officials with the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Two people were taken to...
NECN
MBTA Releases Travel Plan for Orange, Green Line Shutdowns: Read It Here
The MBTA released its plan for travel alternatives while the entire Orange Line and part of the Green Line are shut down later this month and into September. The plan's release came Friday, a week before the unprecedented Orange Line shutdown was set to begin. The MBTA released "A Rider's Guide to Planning Ahead" with details on how to get around while train service is impacted. (Read it below.)
NECN
50th ASICS Falmouth Road Race: One Family Honoring Tradition Every Step of the Way
The Benson family is a longtime supporter of the iconic Asics Falmouth Road Race, celebrating 50 years when the runners kick off on Aug. 21. The Asics Falmouth Road Race will be live streaming on the websites of NBC Boston including nbcboston.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. Lindsay...
NECN
Police Investigation Overnight in Worcester
A police investigation was underway overnight in Worcester. Worcester Police Department officers and K-9 units were seen by an NBC10 Boston crew along Catharine Street. There were multiple evidence markers outside a home on the 50 block of the street, and evidence tape was up around the area as well.
NECN
During MBTA Train Shutdowns, Some Boston City Workers Get Remote Work Flexibility
Some Boston city workers may be able to work from home during the weekslong shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line and closure of the Green Line north of the Government Center. The city is one of the employers around the area flexing schedules to deal with the sudden closures. Orange...
NECN
Timeline: A Look at the Desperate Search to Find Harmony Montgomery
The case of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who has been missing for over two years and is now believed to have been killed in 2019, has been closely followed by people throughout New England. Complete strangers, even, have become so invested in finding the little girl that they volunteer for intense searches in wooded areas in Manchester.
NECN
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
NECN
2 Planes Collide at Low Speed at Logan Airport
Photos taken at Logan International Airport appear to show damage to the wing of a plane that was involved in a low-speed collision with another plane Friday evening. The Massachusetts Port Authority said one Delta aircraft struck the wing of another while both were at gates. No passengers were injured.
NECN
WATCH: MBTA Passengers Walk Off Disabled Green Line Train, Through Tunnel
The MBTA is experiencing some more problems Friday, with riders forced to walk through a tunnel after a power issue on a Green Line train. Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Kenmore and Government Center because of a power problem, the MBTA said shortly before 6:30 p.m. in a tweet. The agency later said in a statement that three trains, each carrying about 100 people, were "unable to move within the tunnels between Hynes and Kenmore."
NECN
Death Investigation Underway Following Mattapan Shooting
A death investigation is underway Friday morning after a shooting Thursday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, according to police. Boston police responded just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone shot on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to a news release from the agency. Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
NECN
Water Main Break Floods, Damages Streets Near Boston Common
Crews contained a water main break early Saturday morning that caused major flooding in and around the Boston Common. The Boston Water Department responded to the incident shortly after 4:30a.m. Water could be seen gushing onto the sidewalks and on Charles and Boylston Streets near the Common. The area is...
NECN
Alabama Man Arrested in Woman's 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say
Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man from Alabama on murder and rape charges in the death of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad, and Fike was indicted in 2019.
NECN
Dine Out Boston 2022 Spotlight: Zaz Asian-Latin Fusion Cuisine
Treat yourself to a delicious meal for a special price during Dine Out Boston! The event, formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, is put on by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau now through August 20th. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, many with options...
NECN
Schedule Shows How Commuter Rail Will Replace Trains Amid Orange Line Shutdown
Tens of thousands of Boston-area commuters who will have their trips upended for a month by an imminent MBTA shutdown could get a clearer look at available travel alternatives on Friday. MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville said leadership at the embattled transit agency are "still continuing to work through...
