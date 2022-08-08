November 1, 1986 would start one of the area's most popular stops in Acadiana. Lawrence Menard and Rober Cormier didn't know at the time, they were opening up a landmark in their area. I remember when I was younger in the first days of GPS, we ran across it on pure accident. Mom had heard about it from friends, and we finally found it. Walking into the store I instantly saw photos of these famous cajun musicians including Wayne Toups back in his mullet days. Instantly, I knew anything from this place was going to be amazing. It was.

SCOTT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO