ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Missing Nashville man found on side of I-40, Silver Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Saturday to help find a missing 68-year-old Nashvillian. TBI officials said they were looking for 68-year-old William Terry Pate, who was last seen wearing a gray Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes. Metro Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Accidents
City
Murfreesboro, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning in South Nashville. According to police at the scene, a woman was driving on Lafayette Street near University Court when she struck a pedestrian. The woman stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived to question her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD: Man arrested after robbing 2 in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed two others. 38-year-old Andre Dean was arrested after two men were robbed at an Old Smith Springs Road residence. There, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department found a loaded pistol and drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TBI issues Silver Alert for Nashville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Saturday to help find a missing 68-year-old Nashvillian. TBI officials said they are looking for 68-year-old William Terry Pate, who was last seen wearing a gray Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes. Pate is...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 24#Passenger Cars#Commercial Vehicle#Traffic Accident
WSMV

TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSMV

Man in critical condition after Murfreesboro shooting, police investigating

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. The victim was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy