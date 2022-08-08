Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSMV
Missing Nashville man found on side of I-40, Silver Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Saturday to help find a missing 68-year-old Nashvillian. TBI officials said they were looking for 68-year-old William Terry Pate, who was last seen wearing a gray Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes. Metro Nashville...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: On Motorcycle vs Car Crash Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) Here's an update on the serious motorcycle vs car crash that occurred in the 7:00 o'clock hour Friday night (8/12/2022) on South Church near Sonic Drive-In. The male motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt. The preliminary report from the Murfreesboro FACT team (Fatal Accident Crash Team) shows that...
WSMV
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man. The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced. NFD crews turned...
WSMV
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning in South Nashville. According to police at the scene, a woman was driving on Lafayette Street near University Court when she struck a pedestrian. The woman stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived to question her.
Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley Parkway
The crash happened in the eastbound ramp to Briley at Exit 204A around 9 a.m.
WSMV
MNPD: Man arrested after robbing 2 in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed two others. 38-year-old Andre Dean was arrested after two men were robbed at an Old Smith Springs Road residence. There, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department found a loaded pistol and drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.
WSMV
TBI issues Silver Alert for Nashville man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Saturday to help find a missing 68-year-old Nashvillian. TBI officials said they are looking for 68-year-old William Terry Pate, who was last seen wearing a gray Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes. Pate is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Driver not charged with striking pedestrians longtime Murfreesboro PD employee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who struck two students walking to school on Tuesday morning is a long-time Murfreesboro Police employee, WSMV4 has learned. WSMV4 learned that Ellen Drake, 42, the city’s 911 Communications supervisor, was not charged or cited for striking the two children. The family of...
WSMV
TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Police reminding motorists, pedestrians to use caution following video of car on pedestrian path
The Brentwood Police Department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety and caution around multi-use pedestrian paths after a video was posted to social media showing a car drive on a pedestrian trail alongside Concord Road. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook by a resident who was...
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Man in critical condition after Murfreesboro shooting, police investigating
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. The victim was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot...
Nashville murder suspect taken into custody
Metro police reported 31-year-old Tyrone McGee has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Monday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The officials stated that [..]
Wanted man fired shots at US Marshals during arrest attempt near downtown Nashville, authorities say
At least 12 gunshots were heard around 4:45 a.m. at the apartment on University Court.
Neighbors speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
29-Year-Old Tara Campbell Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In McMinnville (McMinnville, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. According to the officials, 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville fled from the police after she ran a red light at US Highway 70 and State [..]
WSMV
1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage. The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.
Comments / 2