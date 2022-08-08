Read full article on original website
Lady Maroon Tide came up short against the Tornadoes
The Lady Maroon Tide are 1-2 on the season after a four set loss against the Purvis Tornadoes Thursday. The Lady Maroon Tide started set one efficiently, winning 25-18. Barcley Martinez picked up the team’s first ace to drive the score to 2-0, and Reese Sorrells had the team’s first kill, putting the score at 8-5. Throughout the set, Amiyah Marks picked up two aces and one kill and Sorrells picked up two more kills after getting her first.
PRC swept in season opener against Purvis
Pearl River Central’s first volleyball game in program history didn’t end how the team wanted, losing 3-0 at Purvis this past Tuesday. First year Head Coach Nicole Brown said her Lady Blue Devils played great, despite the loss. She didn’t have any thing negative to say about their...
Lady Maroon Tide sweeps Bay Tiger for first season win
After dropping the season opener, the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide volleyball team rebounded with a sweep against the Bay High Tigers on Tuesday. This was the team’s first home game of the season and the performance did not disappoint Maroon Tide fans. In set one, the Lady Maroon Tide...
Arrests collected on Aug. 11, 2022
Christopher Lewis Cagins, 43, 1356 Gates Rd., Columbia, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 4, for expired tag and driving while license suspended. Nicholos Darnell Curry, 34, 1203 S. McGeehee St. Lot 7, Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 4, for controlled substance violation and DUI. Lindsey Marquise Dykes,...
Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program Graduates 20
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (August 2, 2022) Twenty students who participated in the 2022 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program completed their training Friday, July 29. The students, who hail from Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women, Pearl River Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi, complimented the program saying they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.
Cedillo shares plans as new hospital administrator
Highland Community Hospital’s new Administrator, Alania Pendarvis Cedillo, is dedicated to providing a family atmosphere. She also addressed her priorities, plans for hospital growth and the local response regarding monkeypox. “When you walk out and about, outside of this hospital and go ‘where would you go for a hospital?’...
Picayune School Board approves new hues for elementary uniforms
Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees approved a motion to add two more colors to the list of approved pants, shorts and dresses for elementary students. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board approved a motion to revise the elementary dress code for the current school year. Superintendent Dean Shaw...
Jalen Raine found not guilty in attempted murder case
In a two-day trail held in the 15th circuit Court in Pearl River County, Jalen Devon Raine was found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said the jury found him not guilty of two counts in a trail that was held on July 27 and 28 of this year.
PRC Board approves athletics spending
During Thursday’s regular Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees meeting, the Board approved actions to find a new superintendent, and construction funds for athletics. With the resignation of former Superintendent Alan Lumpkin, the district is looking for new leadership. Thursday, the Board approved a motion to...
City ordered to pay architect firm $210,000 in mistrial damages
This week, 15th Circuit Court Judge Anthony Mozingo awarded Landry Lewis Germany Architects P.A. a monetary amount due to firm by the city of Picayune because of damages incurred due to a mistrial caused by the negligence of the city. That judgment of a monetary award was issued Thursday, totaling...
