The Lady Maroon Tide are 1-2 on the season after a four set loss against the Purvis Tornadoes Thursday. The Lady Maroon Tide started set one efficiently, winning 25-18. Barcley Martinez picked up the team’s first ace to drive the score to 2-0, and Reese Sorrells had the team’s first kill, putting the score at 8-5. Throughout the set, Amiyah Marks picked up two aces and one kill and Sorrells picked up two more kills after getting her first.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO