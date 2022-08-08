Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Road closed following Battle Creek water main break
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City
KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
Part of Frelinghuysen Avenue in Battle Creek closed until further notice
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Part of Frelinghuysen Avenue has been shut down in Battle Creek Friday evening. Calhoun County dispatchers say the closure affects the area between Anderson Court and North Avenue. A reason for the closure was not given. We’re told the road will remain closed until further...
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
'Dead' beer revived, spirit released by Broad Leaf Brewery
KENTWOOD, Mich. — In a move they don't hope to repeat, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits is bringing a Brewery Vivant beer back from the dead, says the sister-companies' owner. It was a horror story known all-to-well by the food and beverage industry; owner/operators One Beer at a Time was faced with losing 500 kegs-worth of beer after the deal of a lifetime was killed by the pandemic. But in a twist even Dr. Frankenstein would approve, they decided to raise its spirit from the dead— creating Undead Spirits.
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
National Blueberry Festival takes over South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The National Blueberry Festival brings the scrumptious fruit to the forefront, celebrating with food, live music, and fun for all. August 11th through 14th, events and acts will pop up all over town— including a farm day, rides, a parade and —of course— a pie-eating contest.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
AllArtWorks Viewing Studio opening in Grand Rapids
What started out as an online art platform now has a brick-and-mortar gallery in downtown Grand Rapids. AllArtWorks Viewing Studio, showcasing original artwork from local artists all around the West Michigan area, is hosting its Grand Opening Show on Saturday. The grand opening show will take place on August 13...
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Grand Rapids, spotlights $55M Michigan Reconnect expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist made a stop in Grand Rapids Thursday morning to spotlight a $55 million expansion to the state’s Michigan Reconnect program. The program gives Michigan adults without degrees a chance to pursue higher learning opportunities at free or reduced tuition. Watch...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash at Jamestown Township intersection
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is hurt after a crash in Jamestown Township Friday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Greenly Street at around 4 p.m. We’re told the 56-year-old man was riding south on 40th Avenue while operating...
Charges in Detroit shooting reminiscent of others across the state
MICHIGAN — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot, mirroring charges levied against gun owners across the state— including in Kent County and in the case against the parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The 5 year-old shot himself...
Police: one shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — One person was shot Wednesday evening, says the Muskegon County Dispatch. The condition of the person is unknown, and status on a suspect is also unknown. FOX 17 has a crew in the area and can report that a heavy police presence is at Oakhill Drive, near Marquette Avenue.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
Residents call REO Town building an eyesore
REO Town is known for its restaurants and grassroots businesses, but when you enter the neighborhood, you may also notice a building that residents said has become an eyesore.
idesignarch.com
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
