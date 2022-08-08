ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Road closed following Battle Creek water main break

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City

KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
KENT CITY, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

'Dead' beer revived, spirit released by Broad Leaf Brewery

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In a move they don't hope to repeat, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits is bringing a Brewery Vivant beer back from the dead, says the sister-companies' owner. It was a horror story known all-to-well by the food and beverage industry; owner/operators One Beer at a Time was faced with losing 500 kegs-worth of beer after the deal of a lifetime was killed by the pandemic. But in a twist even Dr. Frankenstein would approve, they decided to raise its spirit from the dead— creating Undead Spirits.
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

National Blueberry Festival takes over South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The National Blueberry Festival brings the scrumptious fruit to the forefront, celebrating with food, live music, and fun for all. August 11th through 14th, events and acts will pop up all over town— including a farm day, rides, a parade and —of course— a pie-eating contest.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

AllArtWorks Viewing Studio opening in Grand Rapids

What started out as an online art platform now has a brick-and-mortar gallery in downtown Grand Rapids. AllArtWorks Viewing Studio, showcasing original artwork from local artists all around the West Michigan area, is hosting its Grand Opening Show on Saturday. The grand opening show will take place on August 13...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Charges in Detroit shooting reminiscent of others across the state

MICHIGAN — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot, mirroring charges levied against gun owners across the state— including in Kent County and in the case against the parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The 5 year-old shot himself...
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

Police: one shot in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One person was shot Wednesday evening, says the Muskegon County Dispatch. The condition of the person is unknown, and status on a suspect is also unknown. FOX 17 has a crew in the area and can report that a heavy police presence is at Oakhill Drive, near Marquette Avenue.
MUSKEGON, MI
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

