Hendrick Jan Bloemendal
Hendrik Jan Bloemendal, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Hendrik served in the Dutch Navy prior to coming to the United States and proudly served in the U.S. National Guard for three years. Together, he and his wife, Arlene, raised their 6 children. He enjoyed vacationing with his family and created many wonderful memories with them over the years. He sang in 2 choirs over the years and was an avid harmonica player. He worked for 23 years as a butcher at IGA, 25 years for the Russ’ Commissary, and retired from Zeeland Public Schools after serving there for 5 years. He was loved and will be dearly missed.
Holland Police Log August 11-12, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Sall steps down as Laketown Township Clerk to take new position of Community Development Director for the township
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Laketown Township clerk has stepped down from her position, but is taking a newly created position for the township. Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Clerk Michelle Sall at its Wednesday regular meeting. Sall had to resign the post after taking on the newly created position of Community Development Director for the township.
Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man has been charged with open murder for running over and killing an elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township early Tuesday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller says although the suspect, 37-year old Xuan Thanh Vo is cooperating, the...
