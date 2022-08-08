Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Say ‘yes’ to silent disco on Ann Arbor’s Main Street this Friday
ANN ARBOR – Dance and express yourself during a silent disco on Main Street between 6-10 p.m. on Friday. As one of the Say Yes Fest events planned this month, the disco will include 300 headsets and music curated by DJs from Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Detroit. There will also be street art, performances and surprises, according to the social media event.
UA Plumbers and Pipefitters 5K, pub crawl to close these Ann Arbor streets on Monday
ANN ARBOR – Several downtown streets will close on Monday for a 5K run and pub crawl presented by The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada. Community members are invited to participate in the events, which will...
Ann Arbor woman launches premium canned wine brand for on-the-go lifestyles
ANN ARBOR – Emily Dabish Yahkind is hoping her new canned wine will make a splash in the local market and in the way people approach the drink. The Ann Arborite recently launched SolSummit, a certified green and certified sustainable wine that’s designed for travel. “I created SolSummit...
Ann Arbor’s TheRide introducing new half-fare pass, reducing fare costs in August
ANN ARBOR – Riding the bus around Tree Town just got cheaper. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, is dropping the prices of one-day unlimited ride passes and 30-day passes starting Aug. 28. The organization is also introducing a half-fare one-day pass, a new, low-cost option...
Spend an afternoon under the stars at University of Michigan’s planetarium in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Did you know that the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is home to a state-of-the-art planetarium?. Visitors can enjoy being transported into outer space, jungles in Central America and underwater worlds at its Dome Theater Friday through Saturday. Tickets are $8 and can be...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
New stylish restaurant opens on the Avenue Of Fashion
When you want to open a great restaurant, what are the ingredients? Good food? Great drinks? A talented team? Well, that was how Petty Cash in Detroit got started, and it is getting a lot of attention for its small plates, craft cocktails, and chic atmosphere. Ron Bartell, the owner...
Ribs, jazz and fun fitness events to check out
We’re well into August now, but the summertime fun is still going strong. There are many events happening in and around the D this weekend, and here’s a few to check out. For jazz lovers, there’s the 6th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Fest. The event is taking place on the lawn of the Southfield Civic Center and will feature national and local jazz artists. There will also be food trucks. Admission is free, however, there may be a parking fee. The Kimmie Horne Jazz Fest is happening Friday from 6pm-10:30pm and Saturday 3pm-10:30pm.
Review: Ain’t Too Proud: a celebration of Detroit
DETROIT – The party started outside of the Detroit Opera House with the Detroit Youth Choir doing what they do best. A crowd was forming as it got closer to showtime. A red carpet lined Madison Street with a path to the entrance of the 100-year-old palace. The Temptations were coming home, though they might look a little different.
Detroit, MDOT get funds to redesign Michigan Avenue red brick pavers in Corktown
The state of Michigan has been awarded a $25 million grant to help rebuild infrastructure around Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, soon to be home to the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor (DMIC). Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of a $25 million Rebuilding...
$25M pledged to overhaul Michigan Avenue in Detroit
DETROIT – A stretch of one of Detroit’s most historic roads is set to go from cobblestones to cutting edge. The feds are pledging $25 million to turn a two-mile stretch of Michigan Avenue from Woodward Avenue to I-96 into a truly connected roadway. It’ll help self-driving cars communicate and make it safer for bike riders, walkers, and drivers.
Morning 4: Scattered showers expected throughout the weekend in Metro Detroit -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit. Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers...
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter
ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
University of Michigan: Most older adults plan to get updated COVID-19 booster this fall
ANN ARBOR – Updated COVID-19 vaccines that have been formulated to protect against new variants of the virus could soon be available in the U.S. According to a new poll by the University of Michigan, 61% of people over the age of 50 who have already received at least one jab are very likely to get the updated booster.
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
Oakland County investing in program to help trafficking survivors rebuild their lives
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Oakland County is investing in a program to help human trafficking survivors rebuild their lives and thrive within their community. Victim advocates say pilot program, Survivor To Thriver will go beyond anything offered at most state and federal levels. The goal is to pay for...
Scattered showers for some to continue through Sunday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!. If you’ve been following my forecasts all week, you’ve heard me say many times that the computer models were a hot mess in their handling of this weekend’s rain pattern. There were many disagreements, and even some of today’s model runs completely mishandled today’s rain! In fact, two high-resolution computer models gave many of us rain all day. Yes, it’s been that bad.
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
Michigan lifts no-contact recommendation with Huron River after reviewing water samples
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan health officials said there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the decision after reviewing the samples they collected after cancer-causing hexavalent chromium was released into the water system.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time: What to know
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has confirmed the state’s first detection of the invasive spotted lanternfly after a small population was found in Oakland County. The small population was detected in Pontiac last week and the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding on Wednesday (Aug. 10). “Although...
