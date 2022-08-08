ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Say ‘yes’ to silent disco on Ann Arbor’s Main Street this Friday

ANN ARBOR – Dance and express yourself during a silent disco on Main Street between 6-10 p.m. on Friday. As one of the Say Yes Fest events planned this month, the disco will include 300 headsets and music curated by DJs from Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Detroit. There will also be street art, performances and surprises, according to the social media event.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Ann Arbor, MI
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New stylish restaurant opens on the Avenue Of Fashion

When you want to open a great restaurant, what are the ingredients? Good food? Great drinks? A talented team? Well, that was how Petty Cash in Detroit got started, and it is getting a lot of attention for its small plates, craft cocktails, and chic atmosphere. Ron Bartell, the owner...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ribs, jazz and fun fitness events to check out

We’re well into August now, but the summertime fun is still going strong. There are many events happening in and around the D this weekend, and here’s a few to check out. For jazz lovers, there’s the 6th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Fest. The event is taking place on the lawn of the Southfield Civic Center and will feature national and local jazz artists. There will also be food trucks. Admission is free, however, there may be a parking fee. The Kimmie Horne Jazz Fest is happening Friday from 6pm-10:30pm and Saturday 3pm-10:30pm.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Wine#Food And Drink#Beer#Food Drink#Italian#University Of Michigan#This Block Party#The New York Pizza Depot
ClickOnDetroit.com

Review: Ain’t Too Proud: a celebration of Detroit

DETROIT – The party started outside of the Detroit Opera House with the Detroit Youth Choir doing what they do best. A crowd was forming as it got closer to showtime. A red carpet lined Madison Street with a path to the entrance of the 100-year-old palace. The Temptations were coming home, though they might look a little different.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit, MDOT get funds to redesign Michigan Avenue red brick pavers in Corktown

The state of Michigan has been awarded a $25 million grant to help rebuild infrastructure around Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, soon to be home to the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor (DMIC). Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of a $25 million Rebuilding...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$25M pledged to overhaul Michigan Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT – A stretch of one of Detroit’s most historic roads is set to go from cobblestones to cutting edge. The feds are pledging $25 million to turn a two-mile stretch of Michigan Avenue from Woodward Avenue to I-96 into a truly connected roadway. It’ll help self-driving cars communicate and make it safer for bike riders, walkers, and drivers.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter

ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered showers for some to continue through Sunday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!. If you’ve been following my forecasts all week, you’ve heard me say many times that the computer models were a hot mess in their handling of this weekend’s rain pattern. There were many disagreements, and even some of today’s model runs completely mishandled today’s rain! In fact, two high-resolution computer models gave many of us rain all day. Yes, it’s been that bad.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time: What to know

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has confirmed the state’s first detection of the invasive spotted lanternfly after a small population was found in Oakland County. The small population was detected in Pontiac last week and the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding on Wednesday (Aug. 10). “Although...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy