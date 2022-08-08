Read full article on original website
Christopher Devone Darity
Tryon– Christopher Devone Darity, 45, passed away at Spartanburg Regional Hospital on August 4, 2022. He is survived by two sons Christian (Ciarra) Darity of Buffalo, SC, and Roman Darity of Tryon NC; their mothers, Jaime (Epps) Darity of Buffalo SC, and Jennifer Grubbs of Tryon, NC, stepfather Steve Dameron of Campobello SC, his father Clifford Darity of Florida, brothers Robert Dameron, Campobello SC, Dustin (Anna) Stafford, Forest City NC, sister Sarah Beth (William) Gephardt of Boiling Springs SC as well as 4 nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by both his mother Lois Sowers and Aunt Carrie Johnson as well as both sets of grandparents.
Golf results from Tryon Country Club
The Tryon Men’s Golf Association played a Texas Scramble on Monday, August 8, along with Closest to the Pin competitions on #3 and #8. The winners are listed below:. The Tryon Country Club Women’s Golf Association played an individual Low Gross and Low Net event using only 4 clubs of their choice. The results were as follows:
Mural now complete in downtown Landrum
The City of Landrum’s mural at Mullin’s Cleaners is now complete! Artist Jeremy Kemp painted the mural of Hogback Mountain at the corner of E. Rutherford St. and N. Shamrock Ave.
Feeling the pinch
Used to be, I’d settle down in the porch swing with morning newspaper(s), steaming coffee, birds singing, a wrinkled pooch nearby. As time passed, reading glasses of ever-increasing strengths were added to that equation. Finally, increasingly smaller and smaller print got to me, as did larger and larger subscription rates. Ouch! (Editor’s note: the TDB is only $7 per month!)
“Whoo Gives a Hoot?”: Learn about owls at free lecture
Join Conserving Carolina for a free lecture entitled, “Whoo Gives a Hoot,” presented by Emily Walker and Margeau Lance of Chimney Rock Management, on Saturday, August 20th at 10:30 a.m. at the Anne Elizabeth Suratt Nature Center at Walnut Creek Preserve. Owls are one of the most fascinating,...
Upstairs Artspace’s Grand Reopening to host three exhibitions
Upstairs Artspace flooded in August 2021, shutting down Tryon’s renowned contemporary art gallery for a year of restorations. Now, with new floors, walls, and perspectives, it will welcome area art lovers back on Friday, August 26. A Grand Reopening and Artists’ Reception will be held 5-7:30 p.m., featuring catered hors d’oeuvres, wine and other beverages, disco music by Dean Trakas, and, of course, art on the walls once again.
Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival returns
Tickets available to the 3-day music festival at TIEC. MILL SPRING––In a couple of weeks, Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival, a three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in country music, will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). Night in the Country Carolinas...
Roger William Jensen
Mill Spring– — Roger William Jensen, Sr., age 59, of Mill Spring, NC, formerly of Naugatuck, Connecticut, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. Roger was born Sunday, March 10, 1963, in New Haven County, Connecticut to the late Herbert Jensen and...
Mobile recycling
I’m sometimes amazed at how dedicated our recyclers are. Some come at 6:40 a.m. before I have even set up the signs and stairs. On days when it’s raining cats and dogs, they recycle anyway. Folks have been wonderful about breaking down their corrugated cardboard boxes, mashing their big plastic milk jugs, and putting only beverage cans in the bin that says aluminum.
Getting to know the Basement Bunch
The Basement Bunch, a local band consisting of several familiar faces, is one of the gems of western North Carolina’s music scene. This versatile band of rock and roll veterans can easily cover anything from Jethro Tull to John Hiatt to Nina Simone, all without missing a beat. It...
