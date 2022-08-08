Tryon– Christopher Devone Darity, 45, passed away at Spartanburg Regional Hospital on August 4, 2022. He is survived by two sons Christian (Ciarra) Darity of Buffalo, SC, and Roman Darity of Tryon NC; their mothers, Jaime (Epps) Darity of Buffalo SC, and Jennifer Grubbs of Tryon, NC, stepfather Steve Dameron of Campobello SC, his father Clifford Darity of Florida, brothers Robert Dameron, Campobello SC, Dustin (Anna) Stafford, Forest City NC, sister Sarah Beth (William) Gephardt of Boiling Springs SC as well as 4 nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by both his mother Lois Sowers and Aunt Carrie Johnson as well as both sets of grandparents.

TRYON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO