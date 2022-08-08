Read full article on original website
Shelburne celebrates long time employee
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
What to do: Saturday, August 13
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 13, 2022. Want to get your fair fix in? The Addison County Fair and Field Days is happening this weekend, at the fair grounds in Vergennes. During the fair folks can...
A brief history of the Belvidere Asbestos Mine
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It looks like a pile of rocks from afar, but the Belvidere Asbestos Mine was once a community staple in the Northeast Kingdom. Our Rachel Mann takes us back in time to Eden to look at the impact the mine had. The Belvidere Asbestos Mine has...
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
Saranac Lake business catches fire
Mall celebrates decade of being smoke-free with butterfly release
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A big celebration made its way to the Champlain Center. Ten years ago - the property became tobacco-free. For a visual representation of the life change to be smoke free - the mall released butterflies in their pollinator garden. The Ted K center offers after school...
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
Burlington homeless pod project underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work crews have started prepping the future site of a new homeless pod community in Burlington’s Old North End. Signs and fences went up Friday at the Elmwood Avenue lot that will house the site. City officials say the next steps include installing utilities and removing the median.
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
New York State Police investigating a drowning in Altona
ALTONA, NY. (WCAX) - A New York man is dead after drowning in an Altona, NY lake Friday. New York State Police say is happened around 10:45 a.m. at Miner Lake. They say they found 60 year-old Donald Perry, of Ganienken Community in Altona in the water near his kayak.
Pets with Potential: Meet Chief
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Chief. If you’re looking for a fun and furry best friend, then Chief might be the one for you. He is playful, affectionate and really loves to eat treats. He’s the perfect dog for an active household.
Are public health officials prepared for a fall COVID surge?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we prepare for cooler weather and heading back indoors, concerns increase for a potential surge of COVID cases. The CDC Thursday relaxed its COVID guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. It comes as COVID case rates remain relatively low in Vermont and Northern New York despite the increased transmissibility of the BA-5 variant. But what actions can people -- and public health officials -- take to keep it that way?
Plattsburgh Police reboot ‘Explorers’ program for teens
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Police Department is bringing back its Explorer teen career training program. The program was put on pause during the pandemic but they are taking applications now for its next round. Youth from 14 to 21 who are accepted will spend a few hours a week on the job with different officers to see what the job is like. The program runs for six weeks and they are looking for six explorers for this first round.
Grazing sheep offer eco-friendly solution at Plattsburgh solar farm
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new solar farm in the Town of Plattsburgh is taking “going green” to a whole new level with its sustainable landscaping crew. Tucked away on the back of the J&R Pierce Family Farm is the new Plattsburgh solar site. “The panels provide electricity...
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison. Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch. Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from...
Church Street Marketplace hosts annual sidewalk sale
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street Marketplace sidewalk sale kicked off Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of many events the marketplace in Burlington hosts to encourage people to shop local. Throughout the weekend, businesses will set up outside, offering their best deals. During that time there will be a...
WATCH | 3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say the gunfire that wounded an 18-year-old driver Thursday night came from inside the car. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shopping center on Shelburne Road after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. They found a car crashed into a utility pole and the 18-year-old driver with a gunshot wound in the torso.
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown shooting early Saturday morning, leaves two people injured. Burlington Police say they were called to the scene on Main Street just before 1:30 this morning. According to Burlington Police, two men were shot, and transported to UVM Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses...
Monsters open FCBL Championship Series with a dominant win
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters were absolutely dominant in Game 1 of the Futures League Championship Series, downing Nashua 12-0 Wednesday night at Centennial. With the win, the Monsters moved within one victory of their second consecutive league title. Thanks to a dominant outing by Max Moore...
