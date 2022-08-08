Read full article on original website
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Phillies announcers, others fire back at Keith Hernandez for dig at team
Keith Hernandez has become the new public enemy in Philadelphia after he took a dig at the team during a Mets broadcast earlier in the week.
Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed
The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daniel Vogelbach adds to Mets legend with hilarious walk-up song
The New York Mets can’t stop winning and Daniel Vogelbach can’t stop being a legend in Queens. Here’s the hefty Mets slugger walking up to the plate while the soothing music of Keli’s Milkshake reverberates all over inside the Citi Field during Wednesday’s game between New York and the Cincinnati Reds.
MLB・
Video: Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie shows off crazy arm strength during first pitch
Charlie Freeman is only five years old but looks to be already following in his father Freddie Freeman’s footsteps. The Los Angeles Dodgers had a Freddie Freeman bobblehead night on Wednesday, and had Charlie throw out the first pitch with his dad catching behind home plate. While it is...
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted Something To Instagram
On Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony posted a video to Instagram. Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but the best years of his career were with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
Field of Dreams win extra meaningful for Madrigal, Smyly
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Whether or not Nick Madrigal was traded last summer, he couldn’t have played in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game after undergoing season-ending hamstring surgery. But the White Sox traded him to the Cubs, and for the last year Madrigal has been budding with anticipation.
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
McClanahan stops 2-start skid, Rays beat Orioles 8-2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Shane McClanahan stopped a two-start losing streak, working six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays moved back in front of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL wild-card race with an 8-2 victory on Saturday. The benches and bullpens briefly emptied after Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks struck out Robinson Chirinos to end the eighth. Fairbanks was unhappy earlier in the at-bat when Chirinos was granted a late timeout, and he said something to the Orioles catcher when leaving the mound. Chirinos spun around and headed toward the pitcher. “There was a late time call,...
Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
It's been a rough go this season for the Cubs. With what's left of the 2016 World Series team, the Cubs are trying their best to produce a successful product on the field while rebuilding the roster. So far, this season's results have reflected this. The team holds a 45-65...
Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant
Another layer was added to the Kevin Durant trade saga over the weekend. Back before the NBA free agency moratorium began in June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It surprised a lot of people, but things have been slow-moving. Because of how slowly things have progressed, Durant...
2022 Field of Dreams Game guide
Following its 2021 inauguration, Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Game is back. Though Cincinnati will be this year’s home team, fans shouldn’t expect a completely red stadium. This historic event reflecting the beloved cinematic masterpiece will be bursting with Reds and Cubs fans. The 2021 Field...
White Sox aim to build on series-opening shutout of Tigers
The Chicago White Sox, looking to win their third consecutive home series, will face the Detroit Tigers in the middle game of a three-game set on Saturday night. Andrew Vaughn's two-run single in the seventh inning and a combined three-hit shutout boosted the White Sox to a 2-0 victory against the Tigers on Friday. It was the first time the White Sox took the opening game of a home series since June 20. A day later, they beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays again.
Former Bull Taj Gibson is Draymond's answer on toughest non-star matchup
Editor's note: This post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. It looks like even one of the best defenders in the NBA has trouble guarding certain players. In the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year was asked which non-star was the toughest to guard and his answer is surprising.
Cubs soak in ‘magic’ Field of Dreams festivities
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the Cubs were in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds earlier this season, a mock cornfield set awaited them. The set was used by FOX to shoot promotional footage for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game, with Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and David Ross among those who participated.
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?
Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
