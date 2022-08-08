ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location

The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Daniel Vogelbach adds to Mets legend with hilarious walk-up song

The New York Mets can’t stop winning and Daniel Vogelbach can’t stop being a legend in Queens. Here’s the hefty Mets slugger walking up to the plate while the soothing music of Keli’s Milkshake reverberates all over inside the Citi Field during Wednesday’s game between New York and the Cincinnati Reds.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Derek Jeter
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Yankees Red Sox#The Red Sox#American League#Mariners#Rangers#The St Louis Cardinals
The Associated Press

McClanahan stops 2-start skid, Rays beat Orioles 8-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Shane McClanahan stopped a two-start losing streak, working six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays moved back in front of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL wild-card race with an 8-2 victory on Saturday. The benches and bullpens briefly emptied after Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks struck out Robinson Chirinos to end the eighth. Fairbanks was unhappy earlier in the at-bat when Chirinos was granted a late timeout, and he said something to the Orioles catcher when leaving the mound. Chirinos spun around and headed toward the pitcher. “There was a late time call,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 Field of Dreams Game guide

Following its 2021 inauguration, Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Game is back. Though Cincinnati will be this year’s home team, fans shouldn’t expect a completely red stadium. This historic event reflecting the beloved cinematic masterpiece will be bursting with Reds and Cubs fans. The 2021 Field...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox aim to build on series-opening shutout of Tigers

The Chicago White Sox, looking to win their third consecutive home series, will face the Detroit Tigers in the middle game of a three-game set on Saturday night. Andrew Vaughn's two-run single in the seventh inning and a combined three-hit shutout boosted the White Sox to a 2-0 victory against the Tigers on Friday. It was the first time the White Sox took the opening game of a home series since June 20. A day later, they beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays again.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs soak in ‘magic’ Field of Dreams festivities

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the Cubs were in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds earlier this season, a mock cornfield set awaited them. The set was used by FOX to shoot promotional footage for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game, with Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and David Ross among those who participated.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy