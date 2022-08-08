Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Full Burberry Ensemble
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her full Burberry look while serving face and body!
Hypebae
Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Nicki Minaj Shows Up In Style To Her Chaotic Meet And Greet In London
On July 11, the Barbz took over the streets of Camden Town in London after Nicki Minaj announced that she would be throwing an impromptu meet and greet in the district.
Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived
Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
