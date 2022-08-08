ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"

Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy

Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
