East Brunswick, NJ

Teresa Giudice’s $10K wedding hair included 1,500 bobby pins

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

If you’re not about the hairspray, get the hell out of her way.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruela on Saturday at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, NJ in front of tons of friends, family and co-stars .

But the members of the bride’s glam team were the MVPs of the night, with hairstylist Lucia Casazza affixing a towering hairpiece to the reality star’s head.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for his Sirius XM radio show Monday morning, Casazza, who has been working with Tre since Season 3 of the Bravo show, revealed all the details of the over-the-top look.

“As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen,” Casazza revealed. “You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, ‘My hair has to be over the top.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271UPP_0h9J58PA00
Everything about Teresa Giudice’s wedding was over the top — including her larger-than-life hairstyle.
Instagram/bravotv; Instagram

The stylist also revealed that Ruela prefers his new bride’s hair out of her face, so she was mindful of the groom’s preferences on the couple’s big day, sweeping Giudice’s locks into a twisted half-up look inside of an enormous crown.

Inspired by Italian and Mediterranean brides with elaborate hairstyles, Casazza built a custom mesh piece featuring $7,000 worth of real human hair extensions. The price of the styling itself? Around $2,500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249ZPz_0h9J58PA00
Giudice changed her gown for the reception, but kept the enormous hair and crown for the entirety of the event.
Instagram/tapsnap1165

It took close to two hours for Casazza and other members of the glam squad to remove more than 1,500 bobby pins from Giudice’s hair after the reception — “before she could do any nasty freaky wedding activities” with the groom.

But she may have had some difficulty moving, as Casazza said Tre was complaining about her neck hurting by the end of the night under the weight of so much hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmL7G_0h9J58PA00
It took two hours for Giudice’s hair and makeup artists to remove the 1,500 bobby pins from her hair at the end of the night.
Instagram

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star and wedding attendee Dorinda Medley called in to Cohen’s radio show to give the inside scoop from the event as well, saying, “It was a ‘Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair’ moment. It was a lot of hair but she can pull it off. It worked.”

Fans flocked to social media to comment on the look, with many comparing Giudice’s hair to Marge Simpson , thanks to its towering height; others likened her look to Cindy Lou Who and “The Bride of Frankenstein.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsSxM_0h9J58PA00
Dorinda Medley posed with the bride and groom and later called into “Radio Andy” to rave about the event.
Instagram/dorindamedley

Others joked that brother- and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga were hiding in her voluminous hair. as the pair skipped out on the nuptials at the last minute over a disagreement with the bride.

Cohen was certainly giddy about the look, calling for Casazza to bring the bundle of extensions to be displayed at BravoCon this fall. With a Bravo wedding special on the way, Tre’s hair is certainly going to go down in history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Inside Teresa’s dramatic wedding & ‘RHOBH’ star Sheree’s warning to Garcelle

This week Page Six dives into all of the drama from Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding, including why the Gorgas bailed. Plus, Sheree Zampino from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dishes on her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais and why she warned her about Sutton Stracke. The friend of the season shares her thoughts on Erika Jayne’s drinking and whether she wants to join the cast full time. Watch it all on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kathy Hilton blames ‘awful’ vision after mistaking Lizzo for ‘Precious’ star Gabourey Sidibe

It might be time for Kathy Hilton to take a trip to the eye doctor. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is blaming her “terrible” eyesight after confusing Lizzo for “Precious” actress Gabourey Sidibe while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” After Queens of Bravo reposted a clip of the incident, the “RHOBH” star took to the comments section to defend her slip-up. “My vision is awful, the screen was so far away that I couldn’t even recognize Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge🥲🤦‍♀️,” the 63-year-old responded to fans, noting that Lizzo wasn’t the only...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Teddy Ray, comedian and viral star, dead at 32

Teddy Ray, a rising voice on the comedy scene, has died just two weeks after turning 32 years old. Fans of the funny man took to social media to mourn the comic, including “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, who commented on Ray’s final Instagram post, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.” Stand-up and Emmy winner Katt Williams called the comic “brilliant” while “Insecure” creator and television exec Issa Rae shared an image of a white heart emoji placed over a snap of Ray smiling to her Instagram Stories. Rae’s media company, Hoorae, also paid tribute to Ray, who previously worked with the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Page Six

Kylie Jenner sparkles in sheer dress for 25th birthday: ‘Twenty fine’

Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine. The reality star celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday night not in her birthday suit but in a close approximation, rocking a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder white dress covered in sequins. The “Kardashians” star was surrounded by friends and family on her big day, including longtime bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and sister Kendall Jenner, both of whom shared their own snaps of the over-the-top festivities. The Kylie Cosmetics creator fittingly captioned her Instagram carousel, “twenty fine.” Fireworks can be seen exploding in the background of the pics. The makeup mogul smized for the special occasion, showing off an elegant updo and glittering earrings to complete her sultry birthday bash look. Sister Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, commented, “Major fomo 😢.” Kim, who recently split from Pete Davidson, wished her a happy birthday as well.  Earlier in the day, the Leo celebrated her birthday at brunch, embracing the Barbiecore trend in a skintight pink minidress with matching slides. Boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old son, wished her a “Happy f–kkkkking birthday” on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest

Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
VERMONT STATE
Page Six

Kylie Jenner receives rare $100K Hermès Birkin bag for her birthday

What do you get the girl who has everything? An extremely rare Hermès Birkin bag, that’s what. Kris Jenner gifted daughter Kylie a three-tone version of the luxury label’s signature satchel for her 25th birthday on August 10; the pricey purse is reportedly worth $100,000. “Gorgeous! I’ve never even seen anything like this before,” Kylie exclaimed while unboxing the bag on TikTok Thursday. “They made three of these,” she added while showing off the zipper detail on the front of the purse as daughter Stormi and niece Chicago West, both 4, looked on. The reality star, who wore a semi-sheer sequined dress to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Keke Palmer gets candid about her adult acne: ‘I’m tired of it’

Keke Palmer’s getting real about her skin struggles. The “Nope” star posted a candid makeup-free Instagram video Wednesday, sharing the current state of her complexion and asking why doctors haven’t yet managed to “cure” adult acne. “I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing, OK? They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on,” Palmer, 28, began. “But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody’s skin? All these years and all these inventions, you can’t figure out how...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
Person
Andy Cohen
Page Six

Justin Sylvester pushes Jenna Bush Hager away after she gets too close: video

Setting boundaries. Justin Sylvester attempted to keep Jenna Bush Hager at arms’ length on Wednesday’s episode of the “Today” show after she appeared to get a little too close for comfort. During a cooking segment, the “Daily Pop” star, 35, was receiving instructions for making chicken when Bush Hager, 40, patted his back and put one arm around his shoulders. As Sylvester leaned out of the way, Bush Hager didn’t budge — so the “Beverly Hills Nannies” alum used one arm to push her away. Bush Hager laughed at the diss, only to step back just as close to him. When the “Sisters First”...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kevin Federline posts videos of Britney Spears allegedly arguing with their sons

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline posted a series of old videos appearing to show the singer arguing with their two sons. K-Fed, who was married to the “Toxic” hitmaker from 2004 until 2007, shared three Instagram videos on Thursday which seemingly showed Spears scolding her sons, Sean and Jayden. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline wrote alongside the clips, saying their sons were 11 and 12 at the time the videos were taken. “This...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Ellen DeGeneres sends ‘love’ to Anne Heche’s family after actress declared brain dead

Ellen DeGeneres, who had a groundbreaking relationship with Anne Heche in the late ’90s, is speaking out amid the actress’ “dire” condition following a fiery car crash last week. “This is a sad day,” the comedian, 64, tweeted on Friday. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.” Heche’s other ex James Tupper, who shares a 13-year-old son, Atlas, with the “Six Days, Seven Nights” star, also shared a post on social media that prompted many to send their condolences in the comments section. He captioned close-up photo of Heche, “love you forever 💔.” However, a rep for the “Volcano” star,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Michelle Branch separates from Patrick Carney: ‘I am totally devastated’

Michelle Branch and husband Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” the singer, 39, told TMZ in a statement on Thursday. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.” Branch’s statement comes after both TMZ and People reported she accused Carney of cheating in a now-deleted tweet. Reps for Branch and Carney did not immediately respond to Page Six’s...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Armie Hammer ex moving ‘onwards and upwards’ after ‘House of Hammer’ trailer

One of Armie Hammer’s exes accusers is focusing on her future following the release of the “House of Hammer” documentary trailer. Courtney Vucekovich, who appeared as one of the accusers in the 3-minute-long clip to detail her alleged harrowing experiences while dating the “Social Network” star, posted an Instagram Story video of herself walking her dog Wednesday and wrote, “onwards and upwards is the only option.” The trailer for the three-part Discovery+ docu-series showed the teary-eyed Flashd app founder and another woman named Julia Morrison as graphic messages purportedly sent from Hammer, 35, displayed on the screen. Voice memos, allegedly sent by...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ricki Lake shows transformation photos after hair loss and regrowth

Ricki Lake is full of gratitude — and rocking fabulous hair. The talk show host, 53, posted side-by-side photos revealing the transformation of her hair since she shaved it in 2019 — and the results have fans wowed. Showing a photo of herself with a shaved head in December 2019 and another snapshot with thick, full gray hair in January 2021, Lake wrote: “For those of you who don’t know or don’t remember my personal journey. These side by sides show the dramatic success I’ve had using @harklinikken products.” The star, who is a brand rep for Harklinikken hair care and has suffered...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anne Heche dead: Celebrities and fans pay tribute

Anne Heche’s famous friends are expressing their love for the actress following her tragic death. The 53-year-old died on Friday after suffering “a severe anoxic brain injury” from a fiery car crash on Aug. 5. Heche’s rep broke the news in a statement saying, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. “Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears’ sons ‘fear’ her fans: report

Britney Spears’ sons are allegedly scared of how the pop star’s fandom will react to her claims that the teen boys have been “hateful” to her, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet Thursday that Federline, 44, claims Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, are “in fear” that they could be “put in danger” by “overzealous” fans. Spears, 40, blasted her sons in an Instagram post on Wednesday after Federline claimed in a preview for an ITV interview that the boys had chosen “not to see” their mother for months. “I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with …...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco reflects on ‘depression’ during ‘super dark’ Karl Cook divorce

Kaley Cuoco admitted she was “struggling” and trying to “deny” her depression during her 2021 split from Karl Cook. “Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the “Flight Attendant” star, 36, told Variety in an interview published Thursday. “I just didn’t know how to deal with it,” the actress explained. “I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character, [Cassandra Bowden], was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! “I was really, really, really struggling,” Cuoco continued. “A lot of tears.” The “Big Bang Theory” alum, whose divorce from...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share a sundae on date night

Ice cream for life! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi gave fans a glimpse into their relationship with pictures and video clips from their date night. The “Stranger Things” actress, 18, took to Instagram Wednesday to upload a sweet photo of her and Bongiovi, 20, sharing an ice cream sundae while gazing lovingly at each other. She also shared a video where the two played Dance Dance Revolution, a dance video game, at an arcade. “Always b [sic] my baby <3,” Brown captioned the sweet black and white Instagram post.  Bongiovi, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s youngest son, commented on the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lindsay Arnold cries with daughter over false positive pregnancy test

Lindsay Arnold sobbed with her daughter after finding out she had a false positive pregnancy test. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, posted a TikTok Thursday showing herself initially celebrating the test with her 1-year-old Sage. “Does mommy have a baby in her belly?” Arnold asked her toddler before they hugged. “What do you think?” The video subsequently cut to footage of the dancer sobbing while Sage wiped at her tears and laid her head on Arnold’s shoulder. “When you get a positive pregnancy test and start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step...
THEATER & DANCE
Comments / 0

